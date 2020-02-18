Brent and Barnet CCG chiefs vote to close Cricklewood GP Health Centre

Cricklewood Lane patients fear the closure of their walk in centre. Picture: Cllr Lia Colacicco Archant

Health chiefs have given a green light to closing a walk-in medical centre in Cricklewood.

Cricklewood GP Health Centre, in Cricklewood Lane, which has more than 5,500 patients, will close on June 20 following approval by Brent and Barnet CCG committees.

Brent CCG managing director Sheik Auladin, said the "difficult decision" to close the service was due to "increased investment and increased access that has been made in GP practices, GP access hubs and the use of online services". He added: "We now need to work harder to improve these services and make sure our local residents understand what services are available and how to access them."

In Brent the Kilburn Hub is a mile from Cricklewood and the Willesden Hub 1.3 miles. The closest Barnet GP extended access is Greenfield Medical Centre, which is 0.5 miles.

People should contact their GP to get an appointment or call 111, who will be able to book a GP appointment if needed.