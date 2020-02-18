Search

Advanced search

Brent and Barnet CCG chiefs vote to close Cricklewood GP Health Centre

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 February 2020

Cricklewood Lane patients fear the closure of their walk in centre. Picture: Cllr Lia Colacicco

Cricklewood Lane patients fear the closure of their walk in centre. Picture: Cllr Lia Colacicco

Archant

Health chiefs have given a green light to closing a walk-in medical centre in Cricklewood.

Cricklewood GP Health Centre, in Cricklewood Lane, which has more than 5,500 patients, will close on June 20 following approval by Brent and Barnet CCG committees.

You may also want to watch:

Brent CCG managing director Sheik Auladin, said the "difficult decision" to close the service was due to "increased investment and increased access that has been made in GP practices, GP access hubs and the use of online services". He added: "We now need to work harder to improve these services and make sure our local residents understand what services are available and how to access them."

In Brent the Kilburn Hub is a mile from Cricklewood and the Willesden Hub 1.3 miles. The closest Barnet GP extended access is Greenfield Medical Centre, which is 0.5 miles.

People should contact their GP to get an appointment or call 111, who will be able to book a GP appointment if needed.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Headstones removed from Alperton Cemetery as graves reclaimed

Graves being dug up in Alperton Cemetery. Picture: Jay Burgess

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio murder: Territory wars in estates led to Neasden man being shot in Monks Park, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

‘Most underrated player in the Championship’ - How QPR fans reacted to victory over Stoke

Dom Ball in action for QPR against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season. Picture: PA

Brent primary students stage climate march

Around 35 pupils from Roe Green Junior School marched to Kingsbury high street on Friday, February 14. Pictures: Jay Burgess

Warburton explains why Manning spent time out of his starting 11

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers takes a throw-in. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Most Read

Headstones removed from Alperton Cemetery as graves reclaimed

Graves being dug up in Alperton Cemetery. Picture: Jay Burgess

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio murder: Territory wars in estates led to Neasden man being shot in Monks Park, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

‘Most underrated player in the Championship’ - How QPR fans reacted to victory over Stoke

Dom Ball in action for QPR against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season. Picture: PA

Brent primary students stage climate march

Around 35 pupils from Roe Green Junior School marched to Kingsbury high street on Friday, February 14. Pictures: Jay Burgess

Warburton explains why Manning spent time out of his starting 11

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers takes a throw-in. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brent and Barnet CCG chiefs vote to close Cricklewood GP Health Centre

Cricklewood Lane patients fear the closure of their walk in centre. Picture: Cllr Lia Colacicco

Queen’s Park shooting: Maida Vale man dies from wounds

Eraj Seifi, 46. Picture: Met Police

Borough boss Baker feels squad is in a much better place as they mount survival push

Action from Harrow's clash with Wimborne Town (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

Preview; Pass Over at Kiln Theatre

Gershywn Eustache Jr and Paapa Essiedu in Pass over by Antoinette Nwandu at Kiln Theatre pictures Marc Brenner

Brent communities celebrate 100 years of council homes

Communities in Brent celebrated 100 years of council homes. Picture: Brent Council
Drive 24