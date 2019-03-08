Search

Cricklewood teenager to run her first marathon following her mum's mental health breakdown

PUBLISHED: 08:31 19 April 2019

Ellie Doherty

Archant

A Cricklewood teenager who watched her mother suffer a mental breakdown is running her first marathon to support all those going through a hard time.

Jenny Doherty with her daughter Ellie who is running the London Marathon for Mind

Ellie Doherty is running the 26-mile London Marathon on April 28 for the mental health charity mind.

The 19-year-old English Literature student, who also works as a nanny, said she's running the course for her mother Jenny, who was sectioned last summer for three weeks.

“It wasn't a nice time,” recalled Ellie. “I'd just finished secondary school and had no job to keep me busy so I'd go and visit her.

“October was the first time she met up with friends and we all chatted about what happened. I thought I'd do some kind of charity event and saw Mind had a marathon team.

“Had I known about the charity before, maybe my mum would have got more help.”

Although part of a track team while at school, Ellie had not run for two years when she began training.

“One of the toughest things was a half marathon I ran.

“I suffer with shin flints and because it was the longest I'd ever run at that point I was in a lot of pain the next day thinking 'I can't do this'.

“It's all the mental things, that's the hard thing, telling yourself you can do it.”

She is on course to complete the race and has so far raised £1,500 towards her £2,000 target.

“I know alot of people have donated and a lot have said they'll donate once they've seen me do it, I can't let them down.”

Positive thinking which helped her get through her mum's illness is driving her.

“For me it was just remembering how she was on her good days, and trying to keep that in my head, keep that in her head and be there for her, let her know she hadn't let me down. That was her big thing, 'I've let you down, I've been a terrible mum'. She needed reassurance.

“Ok,it was a big thing that went wrong but I can't forget every good time she was there or when I was having bad day that she was there for me. You've just got to remember the positives.

She added: “She's so excited. She went through weeks of being in a bad place, I'm running for one day. That keeps me going.”

To read Ellie's story and donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ellie-doherty1

