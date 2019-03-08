Teenager is stable in hospital after being stabbed in Cricklewood

A teenager is stable in hospital after being stabbed in Cricklewood.

Emergency services were called at 8.45pm on Friday to reports of a male stabbed in Cedar Road.

The victim - aged 17 - was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

His condition is not life threatening, Scotland Yard said.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH.

He was taken to police custody and subsequently taken to hospital for a mental health assessment.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries in relation to the police investigation.

Enquiries continue.