Search

Advanced search

Teenager is stable in hospital after being stabbed in Cricklewood

PUBLISHED: 08:11 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 11 November 2019

Police called to stabbing Cricklewood. Picture: Met Police

Police called to stabbing Cricklewood. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A teenager is stable in hospital after being stabbed in Cricklewood.

Emergency services were called at 8.45pm on Friday to reports of a male stabbed in Cedar Road.

The victim - aged 17 - was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

You may also want to watch:

His condition is not life threatening, Scotland Yard said.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH.

He was taken to police custody and subsequently taken to hospital for a mental health assessment.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries in relation to the police investigation.

Enquiries continue.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Hopefully come January it’s sorted’ - QPR fans react to 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough

Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning. Picture: PA

Parents launch petition as cameras found in childrens’ toilet at Neasden primary school

Mitchell Brook Primary School is in Neasden (Pic credit: Google streetview)

QPR 2 Middlesbrough 2 - Four things we learned

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair. Picture: John Walton/PA

Back Heathrow extension group send more than 600 postcards to Labour candidates Dawn Butler and Barry Gardiner

Back Heathrow campaigners deliver 600 postcards to Dawn Butler and Barry Gardiner's Labour offices.

Bus driver from Brent ‘shared child abuse video for awareness’

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Most Read

‘Hopefully come January it’s sorted’ - QPR fans react to 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough

Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning. Picture: PA

Parents launch petition as cameras found in childrens’ toilet at Neasden primary school

Mitchell Brook Primary School is in Neasden (Pic credit: Google streetview)

QPR 2 Middlesbrough 2 - Four things we learned

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair. Picture: John Walton/PA

Back Heathrow extension group send more than 600 postcards to Labour candidates Dawn Butler and Barry Gardiner

Back Heathrow campaigners deliver 600 postcards to Dawn Butler and Barry Gardiner's Labour offices.

Bus driver from Brent ‘shared child abuse video for awareness’

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Remembrance Sunday: Community gathers in Sudbury as mayor of Brent leads tribute to war dead

Army and Navy cadets join the parade tot the Remembrance Sunday service at Barham Park. Picture: Justin Thomas

Teenager is stable in hospital after being stabbed in Cricklewood

Police called to stabbing Cricklewood. Picture: Met Police

Back Heathrow extension group send more than 600 postcards to Labour candidates Dawn Butler and Barry Gardiner

Back Heathrow campaigners deliver 600 postcards to Dawn Butler and Barry Gardiner's Labour offices.

Southern League: Hendon 2 Beaconsfield 1

Ryan Hope celebrates (pic DBeechPhotography)

‘Hopefully come January it’s sorted’ - QPR fans react to 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough

Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists