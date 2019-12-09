Cricklewood crash: Police appeal after man dies when car hits lamppost

There was a fatal collision in Dollis Hill Lane. Picture: Daniel Kulakov Archant

A man in his 20s was killed when a car collided with a lampost in Cricklewood on Saturday morning.

Police are no appealing for information and witnesses to the crash - which took place in Dollis Hill Lane at the junction with Brook Road.

Officers were called at 9.08am to reports of the collision. The man who has died is thought to have been the driver, while a male passenger was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "At this stage it is not thought any other vehicles were involved.

The Met said the car caught fire shortly after the incident. Police, the Fire Brigade, and London Ambulance Service all attended the scene. Enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed this is asked to call officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8246 9820.