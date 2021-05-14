Cricklewood Library crowdfunder launched to 'get it over the line'

Published: 11:13 AM May 14, 2021

Joe Keating, one of the volunteers hoping to get Cricklewood Library's cafe finished - Credit: Alan Carter

A fundraiser has been launched to get Cricklewood Library "over the finish line" after a 10 year battle to reopen.

Friends of Cricklewood Library (FOCL), who are campaigning to reopen the library and community hub in Olive Road, need £20,000.

The group consists of a "team of three pensioners" who worked throughout Covid decorating all the rooms, repairing the sills and fixing all the permanent bookcases in the library.

Cricklewood Library volunteer Joe Keating getting the hall ready for activities starting - Credit: Alan Carter

Money will go towards the reception area and cafe - the "final pieces in the puzzle."

The group has fought for 10 years to reopen the library which was closed by Brent Council in 2011.

It was demolished in 2016 and rebuilt as a mixed development with a community space on the ground floor.

FOCL member Wendy Tyrrell, said: "A finished library feels so close and yet still so far, with the reception not being finished.

"Everyone I talk to says they can't wait for the cafe especially to be open.

"So many people are just desperate to get out and meet and socialise again, after the year we've just been through, and the library is a perfect place for that."

The friends have planned book groups, a summer drawing project for all ages, coffee mornings, and starting next week, Pilates classes in the hall.

Cricklewood Library has corners done but needs £20,000 to get the reception and cafe finished so it can finally open - Credit: Cricklewood Library

The crowdfunder was launched by Alan Carter, a consultant engineer, who lives in nearby Oman Avenue.

"I started this fundraiser to help the wonderful people who have spent 10 years fighting for the library to get over the finish line," he said.

"We're a team of three pensioners and will use the money to get electrics and everything installed professionally. It will take too long if we try and do it ourselves.

Cricklewood Library slowly coming together - Credit: Friends of Cricklewood Library

"The cafe area is so important. It will generate the revenue to keep the library running and serving the community. It is such more than a library too - it will be a community hub in an area which has nothing like it.

"It will be really sad not to get it finished when Wendy and the friends have spent 10 years working on the library to get it over the line."

Joe Keating, one of the 'team of pensioners' volunteering to get Cricklewood Library open to the public. - Credit: Alan Carter

Wendy added: "We're raring to go - this last bit of money will mean reopening before the tenth anniversary of the old library closing - very symbolic!

To donate visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/help-kick-start-cricklewood-community-library-1