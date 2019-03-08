Cricklewood Library campaigners appeal for £30,000 to help finally open the community space

The new Cricklewood Library Friends of Cricklewood Library

Campaigners are hoping to raise £30,000 so they can finally open a library in Cricklewood.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Friends of Cricklewood Library (FOCL), who are campaigning to reopen Cricklewood Library and community hub, are appealing to the public to help.

You may also want to watch:

The donations will enable completion of the work on the new building in Olive Road so it can reopen fully loaded.

The group has fought for seven years to reopen the library which was closed by Brent Council in 2011. It was demolished in 2016 and rebuilt as a mixed development with a community space on the ground floor.

Wendy Tyrrell, of FoCL, said: "We need income to complete the build and to get the library running. It'll take us a while to start generating income from the hire of our spaces and so on, which can't start until we can get the building open. Once open we're aiming to be mainly self-sustaining. But we need to get there first!"

Go to cricklewoodlibrary.org.uk to help and for more information.