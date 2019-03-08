Search

Cricklewood Library campaigners appeal for £30,000 to help finally open the community space

PUBLISHED: 11:58 30 October 2019

The new Cricklewood Library

The new Cricklewood Library

Friends of Cricklewood Library

Campaigners are hoping to raise £30,000 so they can finally open a library in Cricklewood.

Friends of Cricklewood Library (FOCL), who are campaigning to reopen Cricklewood Library and community hub, are appealing to the public to help.

The donations will enable completion of the work on the new building in Olive Road so it can reopen fully loaded.

The group has fought for seven years to reopen the library which was closed by Brent Council in 2011. It was demolished in 2016 and rebuilt as a mixed development with a community space on the ground floor.

Wendy Tyrrell, of FoCL, said: "We need income to complete the build and to get the library running. It'll take us a while to start generating income from the hire of our spaces and so on, which can't start until we can get the building open. Once open we're aiming to be mainly self-sustaining. But we need to get there first!"

Go to cricklewoodlibrary.org.uk to help and for more information.

