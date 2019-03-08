Rogue landlord fined £10,000 for renting out structurally unsafe flats in Cricklewood

A rogue landlord has been convicted and fined £10,000 for renting out an unsafe, unlicensed property in Cricklewood.

Leaking corrugated roof on top of rogue landlord's Cricklewood property. Picture: Brent Council Leaking corrugated roof on top of rogue landlord's Cricklewood property. Picture: Brent Council

Hassan Elaadouli ignored two civil penalty notices, totalling £7,500, which were issued by Brent Council for failing to license two flats he owned in Ivy Road.

Brent enforcement officers found a family living on the ground-floor where the front right corner of the building and the rear extension were falling away, a leaking corrugated iron roof, exposed wires and not enough power sockets.

The property was deemed so dangerous the family were moved into a hostel.

Elaadouli, of Wandsworth, pleaded guilty to failure to license at Willesden Magistrates Court on June 13 and ordered to pay £8,000 and £2,000 in court costs.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, Brent's housing chief said: "No family should have to live in this way and we will pursue rogue landlords like this all the way to court when we need to."