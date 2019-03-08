Rogue landlord fined £10,000 for renting out structurally unsafe flats in Cricklewood
PUBLISHED: 11:50 21 June 2019
Archant
A rogue landlord has been convicted and fined £10,000 for renting out an unsafe, unlicensed property in Cricklewood.
Hassan Elaadouli ignored two civil penalty notices, totalling £7,500, which were issued by Brent Council for failing to license two flats he owned in Ivy Road.
Brent enforcement officers found a family living on the ground-floor where the front right corner of the building and the rear extension were falling away, a leaking corrugated iron roof, exposed wires and not enough power sockets.
You may also want to watch:
The property was deemed so dangerous the family were moved into a hostel.
Elaadouli, of Wandsworth, pleaded guilty to failure to license at Willesden Magistrates Court on June 13 and ordered to pay £8,000 and £2,000 in court costs.
Cllr Eleanor Southwood, Brent's housing chief said: "No family should have to live in this way and we will pursue rogue landlords like this all the way to court when we need to."