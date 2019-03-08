Cricklewood doctor does U-turn on promise never to run the London Marathon again

Sageet Amlani, with his son Leo. Picture: Sageet Amlani Archant

A Cricklewood doctor has done a U-turn on never running another marathon after seeing the care his father received before dying last year.

Suresh Amlani, surrounded by his family before he died. Picture: Sageet Amlani Suresh Amlani, surrounded by his family before he died. Picture: Sageet Amlani

Queen's Park Harrier Sageet Amlani is taking part in this weekend's London Marathon for the St John and Elizabeth Hospice, in St John's Wood, having promised he was done after competing last year and the year before.

Father of Leo, 4, and Chris, 2, the 40-year-old said: “Last September hospice staff looked after my dad at home after he was diagnosed with an untreatable brain tumour until he passed away in October.

“The care and support was incredible and we couldn't have got through it without the hospice's support.”

Thanks to staff, his 69-year-old father Suresh Amlani received 24 hour care at home. They also provided a massage therapist at no cost to the family.

“Dad was rejuvinated from that. We were able to take him out in his wheelchair to London Zoo. He had a bucket list of things he wanted to do and we couldn't have done it without them.”

Sageet, a stroke physician who is expecting his third child with wife Anastasia in the next few weeks, added: “My mum died when she was 50 and we were quite young. My dad was a force of nature.

“Having said I would never run a marathon again, I had to do something for the hospice.

“They are a really great bunch and it's nice to give back to them.”

Go to justgiving.com/fundraising/sageet-amlani1