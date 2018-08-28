Search

School children paint brightly coloured cow now grazing at Cricklewood Station

PUBLISHED: 07:19 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:19 27 December 2018

School children from Claremont Primary School helped colour the cow in Cricklewood.

School children from Claremont Primary School helped colour the cow in Cricklewood.

In a move to cheer up the community a brightly coloured cow now grazes at Cricklewood Station.

Aisha, from Claremont Primary School, won the art competition on how to colour the cow in Cricklewood.Aisha, from Claremont Primary School, won the art competition on how to colour the cow in Cricklewood.

Pupils from Claremont Primary School, in Claremont Road, have spent the term painting the fibreglass farmyard animal donated by local business Theme Traders.

Artist Alistair Lambert, who in the past made the sheep on Cricklewood Common, ran a competition amongst pupils attending his art club at the school which was won by Aisha Abdella.

She said: “I am so, so happy! This is great. I am very proud that my painted cow is going to stand outside of Cricklewood Station for all to see!”

Mr Lambert said: “There were lots of winning cows but Aisha’s drawing had a rein of sparkling diamonds. That gave it the edge.

“We hope it will cheer people up, bring a smile and spread a bit of joy.”

Marie Hancock, of Cricklewood Town Team, which commissioned the sculpture, said: “Where the station stands was once on or very near a patch called Cow Green.

“Hopefully Daisy will bring a smile to passengers and passers by.”

