What can open in Brent when lockdown eases on May 17?

Published: 8:45 AM May 1, 2021

Celebrating the opening of The Carlton Tavern. From left Antoinette Tully, Laura Tully, Emily Rowland and Jean Petrou. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Cinemas and theatres will reopen and people can have food and drink inside Brent pubs and restaurants from May 17, if the government's roadmap out of lockdown continues.

With non-essential shops, hairdressers and outside hospitality already open, many people in Brent and Kilburn will be wondering what can reopen at Step 3 of the government's roadmap due to be announced by Boris Johnson on May 10.

Kiln Theatre - Credit: Philip Vile

From Monday, May 17, pubs and hospitality should be able to serve customers inside, cinemas and theatres will be allowed to reopen along with other indoor attractions, and hotels and holiday accommodation can open their doors again. The Kiln Theatre, in Kilburn High Road, is due to open on May 21.

Up to 30 people will be able to attend weddings, receptions, funerals, and commemorative events including wakes.

The government will announce one week in advance of this date whether restrictions will be relaxed as planned, so expect confirmation on May 10.

But for now what are the changes?

How many households can mix in Brent and Kilburn from May 17?

Indoors, the 'Rule of 6' or two households will apply but the government is keeping this under review.

This means that most legal restrictions on meeting others outdoors will be lifted – although gatherings of over 30 people will remain illegal for now.

Does social distancing still apply from May 17?

The government is due to update advice on social contact between friends and family, including hugging.

But until this point, people should continue to keep their distance from anyone not in their household or support bubble.

Social distancing signs and stickers are being put up by Brent Council. Picture: Brent Council - Credit: Brent Council

When can pubs open indoors?

No need to check the weather every time you pop out as indoor areas of hospitality venues such as pubs, cafés and restaurants will reopen from Step 3, albeit with some restrictions still in place.

This is great news for pubs such as the Carlton Tavern which reopened on April 12 after developers reduced it to rubble in 2016.

Landlords Ben Martin (left) and Tom Rees with local resident Polly Amos Robertson in front of the soon to be opened Carlton Tavern - Credit: Jonathan Goldberg

As outdoors, table service will be still be required. So check in advance, and don't forget to pre-book your table.

As in Step 2, venues will not have to serve a substantial meal with alcoholic drinks, nor will there be a curfew.

However, customers will have to order, eat and drink while seated.

What indoor attractions in Brent can open at Step 3?

Indoor entertainment and visitor attractions will be allowed to reopen from Step 3, no earlier than May 17.

According to Cabinet Office guidance on www.gov.uk, this will include:

Cinemas, theatres, concert halls, amusement arcades and adult gaming centres, bingo halls, casinos, bowling alleys, snooker and pool halls.

Willesden-born Zadie Smith's debut The Wife of Willesden feature's in the Kiln Theatre's opening season.

Lexi cinema in Kensal Rise Picture: Lexi Cinema - Credit: Archant

Museums and galleries, adventure playgrounds, games and recreation venues, including laser quest, escape rooms, paintballing and recreational driving facilities and play areas, including soft play centres and inflatable parks will also be opening.

Skating rinks, theme parks, zoos and aquariums and stately or historic homes can now be visited.

Energie Fitness are offering free membership to key workers during the coronavirus pandemic - Credit: Archant

What can I do in the gym?

Indoor adult team sports and group exercise classes at gyms will return - in a boost for gyms like Storm LDN.

New boutique gym Storm LDN is opening in Salusbury Road, Queen's Park on May 17.

The outlet is operating as a social enterprise with 35 per cent profits being reinvested to start an academy for young people.

Can I go on holiday within the UK?

Remaining holiday accommodation including hotels, hostels and B&Bs can reopen, as can saunas and steam rooms, which are currently closed.

A general view of Tottenham Hotspur fans in the stands during the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium - Credit: PA

How many people can attend events?

Indoor events and remaining outdoor events, such as elite sports, business events, cinemas and live performances with restricted limits on attendance.

1,000 people or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity, whichever is lower, for indoor events

4,000 people or 50 per cent of a site or venue’s capacity, whichever is lower for outdoor events.

For outdoor events taking place in venues with seated capacity of over 16,000, event organisers may apply a 25 per cent capacity cap, up to a maximum of 10,000 seated people.

Wembley Stadium next month is projected to allow 21,000 fans following the Carabao Cup final where 8,000 football supporters descended on Wembley Park.

How many people can attend my wedding, bar mitzvah, christening?

Ceremonies are permitted for up to 30 people in Covid-19 secure venues that are allowed to open, and includes garden receptions.

Andrew Campbell, founder of The Musical Send Off with (l-r) Patricia Harris-Seaton, Ivy Francis, Hazel Satenay and Omowale Ru Pert-em-Hru - Credit: Rhia Campbell

How many can attend a funeral?

Funerals can be attended by a maximum of 30 people, whether indoors or outdoors.

This number does not include anyone working at the funeral.

A married Harlesden couple have been conducting funeral send-offs from a musical van for bereaved families during lockdown.

Andrew and Rhea Campbell have created Harmony “The Musical Send Off”, a tailored musical entertainment service for those unable to hold a proper burial.

“I play music just to keep everybody uplifted at funerals," said DJ Andrew who started the business during lockdown when church services were not allowed.

When is Step 4?

The fourth step of the government's lockdown easing roadmap is scheduled for no earlier than Monday, June 21.

Five weeks after Step 3 – the government hopes to reopen remaining venues, such as nightclubs and lift the restrictions on social contact and large events that apply in Step 3, enabling gigs, festivals and theatre performances to attract crowds above the Step 3 capacity restrictions.