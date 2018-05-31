Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Kensal Green entrepreneur donating two meals to NHS for each meal purchased as she launches home deliveries

PUBLISHED: 09:31 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:31 28 April 2020

Ali Warburton with daughter Emily Warburton-Adams, founders of POW Food.

Ali Warburton with daughter Emily Warburton-Adams, founders of POW Food.

Archant

A mum and daughter catering team are launching a new home delivery service while also helping out over worked NHS staff during the covid crisis.

Shot of a meal plan from Pow Food.Shot of a meal plan from Pow Food.

Ali Warburton is donating two gluten-free meal pouches to NHS staff for every meal bought by customers. She is currently organising 600 meals a week for NHS workers and vulnerable people with 50 meals a day to foodbank charity City Harvest and 70 meals a day to the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

The entrepreneur launched POW Food with her influencer daughter Emily Warburton-Adams in 2017, delivering food parcels to offices. It now has an annual turnover of around £1.3million. With offices temporarily closed, POW is delivering vacuum packed-ready meals to people’s homes.

Ali, 55, formerly a freelance caterer and event organiser for high-end clients, said: “At the moment it’s just launched. The NHS meals are supported by our best corporate company who have given us a sum of money to organise ourselves for about a month but we have to make sales to keep up that momentum.”

You may also want to watch:

Dishes such as Amazonian Cacao & Three Bean Chilli and Rainbow Ratatouille are currently on the menu.

Ali said: “What we’ve analysed is that NHS staff don’t have anything when they get home, often at antisocial hours. They get free deliveroo but who’s delivering on the deliveroo app at 11pm a night? This is a real issue, they’ve no food in the house and no time to buy it, so that’s an area we are addressing.”

She said meals will be laid out in cooler bags at the end of hospital shifts so that staff can take them home.

Emily, 26, is an influencer, with 110,000 followers on Instagram. A mental health advocate and health coach, she’s “very much my partner, it’s perfect, a younger and older head”, said Ali.

“Fifteen years ago I was the first person who sold gluten free food in the corporate market place. Everyone thought I was stark raving mad. I’ve been really fighting since that day and it’s quite strange how things have arrived now and everybody is just so willing to eat the right things and they are hungry for it.”

Visit powfood.co.uk/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into central reservation on the A406 North Circular Road

A motorcyclist has died on the North Circular Road. Picture: David Nathan

Quad biker fighting for life after crash on A406 North Circular

A man is in critical condition after crashing his quad bike on the A406 North Circular. Picture: David Nathan

North London comedy club launches Zoom chat show

Comedians Shazia Mirza and Tom Ward. Pictures: IdilSukan/Tom Ward

Coronavirus: Northwick Park Hospital seeing a ‘lull’ in covid-19 cases as more than 700 people discharged

Dr Rachel Tennant, Northwick Park Hospital consultant. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

‘I made a mistake’: Chicken shop charges NHS paramedics despite free meal offer during coronavirus outbreak

Sam's chicken shop inviting NHS staff for a free meal but then charged two paramedics. Picture: Tom Christou

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into central reservation on the A406 North Circular Road

A motorcyclist has died on the North Circular Road. Picture: David Nathan

Quad biker fighting for life after crash on A406 North Circular

A man is in critical condition after crashing his quad bike on the A406 North Circular. Picture: David Nathan

North London comedy club launches Zoom chat show

Comedians Shazia Mirza and Tom Ward. Pictures: IdilSukan/Tom Ward

Coronavirus: Northwick Park Hospital seeing a ‘lull’ in covid-19 cases as more than 700 people discharged

Dr Rachel Tennant, Northwick Park Hospital consultant. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

‘I made a mistake’: Chicken shop charges NHS paramedics despite free meal offer during coronavirus outbreak

Sam's chicken shop inviting NHS staff for a free meal but then charged two paramedics. Picture: Tom Christou

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus: Yellow cards for spitting footballers says doctor

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli is shown a yellow card by referee Stuart Attwell during their FA Cup third round tie at Middlesbrough

Coronavirus: Kensal Green entrepreneur donating two meals to NHS for each meal purchased as she launches home deliveries

Ali Warburton with daughter Emily Warburton-Adams, founders of POW Food.

Coronavirus: Talks to restart Premier League ‘as soon as possible’

The Premier League trophy.

Coronavirus: FIFA propose five substitutions for teams post-pandemic

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos is sent on to replace Lucas Torreira during a Premier League match at Old Trafford

Coronavirus: Kilburn pastor sees his soup kitchen demands increase as lockdown continues

Pastor Carlos has started a very in demand soup kitchen in Kilburn. Picture: UCKG
Drive 24