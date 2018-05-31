Coronavirus: Kensal Green entrepreneur donating two meals to NHS for each meal purchased as she launches home deliveries

Ali Warburton with daughter Emily Warburton-Adams, founders of POW Food. Archant

A mum and daughter catering team are launching a new home delivery service while also helping out over worked NHS staff during the covid crisis.

Shot of a meal plan from Pow Food. Shot of a meal plan from Pow Food.

Ali Warburton is donating two gluten-free meal pouches to NHS staff for every meal bought by customers. She is currently organising 600 meals a week for NHS workers and vulnerable people with 50 meals a day to foodbank charity City Harvest and 70 meals a day to the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

The entrepreneur launched POW Food with her influencer daughter Emily Warburton-Adams in 2017, delivering food parcels to offices. It now has an annual turnover of around £1.3million. With offices temporarily closed, POW is delivering vacuum packed-ready meals to people’s homes.

Ali, 55, formerly a freelance caterer and event organiser for high-end clients, said: “At the moment it’s just launched. The NHS meals are supported by our best corporate company who have given us a sum of money to organise ourselves for about a month but we have to make sales to keep up that momentum.”

Dishes such as Amazonian Cacao & Three Bean Chilli and Rainbow Ratatouille are currently on the menu.

Ali said: “What we’ve analysed is that NHS staff don’t have anything when they get home, often at antisocial hours. They get free deliveroo but who’s delivering on the deliveroo app at 11pm a night? This is a real issue, they’ve no food in the house and no time to buy it, so that’s an area we are addressing.”

She said meals will be laid out in cooler bags at the end of hospital shifts so that staff can take them home.

Emily, 26, is an influencer, with 110,000 followers on Instagram. A mental health advocate and health coach, she’s “very much my partner, it’s perfect, a younger and older head”, said Ali.

“Fifteen years ago I was the first person who sold gluten free food in the corporate market place. Everyone thought I was stark raving mad. I’ve been really fighting since that day and it’s quite strange how things have arrived now and everybody is just so willing to eat the right things and they are hungry for it.”

