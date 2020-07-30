Search

Brent businesses urged to claim Covid cash support before schemes close

PUBLISHED: 13:55 30 July 2020

Financial support for businesses during covid still available. Picture: Brent Council

Financial support for businesses during covid still available. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

Brent businesses are being urged to submit their applications for Covid-19 financial support before the schemes close up.

Businesses have until midnight on August 16 to get their claims in for the retail hospitality & leisure (RHL) grants fund, small business (SB) grants fund and discretionary grants fund.

The government wrote to councils last week to inform them of the closure of the support schemes and the need to hand back any unspent funds.

In Brent 87pc of the SB grants fund has been paid and 90pc of the RHL fund.

More businesses have access to discretionary grants after amendments were made to the scheme.

Cllr Shama Tatler, Brent Council’s lead member for business, said: “If you are yet to receive any grant to help with the impact of covid-19, even if you think you are not eligible, please check out these schemes on our website and apply before it is too late.”

