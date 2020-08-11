Search

Coronavirus: Brent Council launches £2.6m Resident Support Fund to help those struggling financially

PUBLISHED: 16:06 11 August 2020

Financial support for residents during covid has been launched. Picture: Brent Council

Financial support for residents during covid has been launched. Picture: Brent Council

Brent Council has launched a £2.6 million cash fund to help locals suffering financial hardship due to Covid-19.

The Resident Support Fund will be available to residents to request support with mortgage, rent council tax arrears, increased household expenditure and paying off debts.

The cash, available to those aged over 18 with less than £6,000 savings, will also help those with no access to a computer or who cannot afford home internet and need employment support with new skills and training.

The money is broken down into a grant fund and an interest free loan.

Cllr Margaret McLennan, deputy leader of Brent Council, said: “The pandemic has come as a complete shock to all of us.

This fund will support residents and families that are most at financial risk due to COVID-19.

“The loans are interest-free to support residents who may have accrued debts during the pandemic and want to consolidate them with a reasonable period to pay them back.

“The application form is quick and easy and decisions will be made swiftly to meet the immediate need.”

Visit www.brent.gov.uk/services-for-residents/benefits-and-money-advice/resident-s-support-fund/

