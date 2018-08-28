Brent Council proceeds with plans for new Bridge Park hub as court day looms

Artists impression of how a new Bridge Park community hub. Picture: Brent Council Archant

Brent Council is proposing to replace a Stonebridge leisure centre with a new community hub despite local opposition and interest from a national footballer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre (pic credit: Brent Council) Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre (pic credit: Brent Council)

Cabinet chiefs are meeting on Monday to discuss a proposal to destroy Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre and replace it with a new “improved” building.

The revised plans include leisure facilities including a six-lane swimming pool, gym and sports hall, and “more than double the originally allocated community space” including a hall and consultation rooms for businesses.

However the plans have been slammed by the Bridge Park Community Council (BPCC) which says the plans do not address the fact that the community does not want Brent to sell the land.

The group has received high profile support from England striker Mr Sterling, who wishes to use the site to build a sport’s academy.

A now defaced plaque laid by the founder of HPCC Leonard Johnson in 1985 to convert the bus garage in to the Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre A now defaced plaque laid by the founder of HPCC Leonard Johnson in 1985 to convert the bus garage in to the Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre

Jay Mastin, chair of the group said: “Brent’s latest plan to sell would leave the community with significantly less facilities than that which Bridge Park currently offers.

“Brent should halt the sale and now fully involve the community on the use of the land.”

Ownership of the land, a 3.5 acres former bus depot that was converted into a leisure centre in the 1980s using GLA funding, is highly contested.

In June 2017, Brent Council entered into a conditional land sale agreement with Stonebridge Real Estate Development Ltd, a new subsidiary of the Luxembourg-based General Mediterranean Holdings (GMH), for the sale of Bridge Park Complex land.

A summary hearing is taking place on February 28, brought forward by Brent Council, to lift the restriction that the land registry has placed on Bridge Park after BPCC successfully applied for protection on the land in August 2017.

Mr Mastin added: “The community’s restriction on the land sale places Brent Council under extreme pressure to complete the deal with GMH within deadline.

“We feel Brent Council has adopted a number of tactics to try to get past the court process and speed up the usual court timetable.”

He said the council’s agreement to meet with them was an “an unexpected revised acceptance of our longstanding offer of mediation” but coming at the same time as the court hearing rendered it “non binding and ineffective.”

He added: “We see this as Brent’s attempt to get around our accusation that they have not made real or reasonable efforts to seek settlement alternative dispute resolution with us.

Cllr Krupesh Hirani, cabinet member for public health, culture & leisure: “We know that Bridge Park is much loved and we now need to build bridges and work together to create something new and really special which caters for the needs of all of the residents in the Bridge Park and the wider Stonebridge area.”

He added: “This court hearing is in response to the legal challenge made by Harlesden People Community Council.

“The Council has for some months been willing to mediate with the HPCC but unfortunately they have not agreed to a date.

“The council applied to the courts in order to quickly and most cost effectively clear up the matter so we can give better clarity on our proposals and proceed with delivering new housing, new leisure facilities including a six lane pool, a new soft play area, more space for businesses and a bigger community space for residents.”

He said the council was “exploring options” with Mr Sterling’s management team over his academy plans.