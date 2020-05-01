Search

Coronavirus: Willesden Green composer releases Stand by Me orchestral video in aid of Masks for NHS Heroes

PUBLISHED: 12:37 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 01 May 2020

Composer Michael Amaldi has released an isolation video arrangement of Stand By Me in aid of Masks for NHS Heroes

Composer Michael Amaldi has released an isolation video arrangement of Stand By Me in aid of Masks for NHS Heroes

A Willesden Green composer has gathered 73 international musicians to release an isolation video, with all proceeds going to NHS staff.

Michael Amaldi and the One Orchestra have released Stand By Me Picture: Michael AmaldiMichael Amaldi and the One Orchestra have released Stand By Me Picture: Michael Amaldi

Michael Amadi, founder of One Orchestra and son of an A&E nurse, has arranged Stand By Me to raise money for Masks for  NHS Heroes.

The 28-year-old organised the project to “lift spirits, promote solidarity and encourage positivity amongst musicians too”.

One Orchestra’s video features 73 musicians from more than 30 countries including Moldova, Belarus and Iran, who recorded their parts remotely in their homes.

Mr Amadi whose mother is an A&E nurse working in Florence, Italy, said: “I decided to donate  all the proceeds of One Orchestra so that people like my Mum can  be supported and have everything that they need to help save  lives.”

He said he wanted to create something to tell people that everyone is “together in this”.

“In the beginning i didn’t know what to do but then I figured many people would be in the same situation.

“So I wanted to find a way of still being creative, involve people and show the world that we can still keep going, still be creative especially at a time like this, when we can all support one another a little bit more and feel closer to other people.”

He composed the arrangement and for the orchestral part  sent over the scores and people played it.

“They sent me a video of what they played and I extracted the audio, put it together and built the track,” he said.

“I did the same for the choir part, so I sounded the song myself and sent the track to other singers, saying add whatever you want. They sent the video back, I took the audio and put it together and that’s the result.”

Mr Amadi has been living in Brent since he moved to London five years ago, first in Kensal Rise, then Harlesden and now Willesden Green. “It’s a song that reminds us of the message to stand by each other and help each other out at this time,” he said.

Download the song on the website www.oneorchestra.one  for £1.99 with all proceeds going directly to Masks for NHS  Heroes.

It is also available on the One Orchestra Instagram, Youtube and Facebook (@oneorchestra_).

