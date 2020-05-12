Search

Coronavirus: Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon supports Northwick Park Hospital fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 13:10 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 12 May 2020

Simon Le Bon, Duran Duran frontman. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA

Simon Le Bon, Duran Duran frontman. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

A former Northwick Park Hospital porter who went on to become the lead singer of an iconic 80s band is supporting the hospital’s fundraiser.

Duran Duran, (L-R) Roger Taylor, Simon Le Bon and Nick Rhodes, promoting their James Bond Movie song, A View to a Kill. Picture: PADuran Duran, (L-R) Roger Taylor, Simon Le Bon and Nick Rhodes, promoting their James Bond Movie song, A View to a Kill. Picture: PA

Simon Le Bon briefly worked at the Watford Road hospital before finding fame with Duran Duran.

A succession of chart-topping hits followed including Rio, Hungry like the Wolf and Girls on Film.

The hospital, run by the London North West University Healthcare Trust, is hoping to raise £50,000 to help fund care packs and equipment for staff.

Simon sent out a tweet saying: “Many years ago I worked as a porter at Northwick Park Hospital. They’ve asked me to help with their COVID-19 fundraising. I’m not saying that they need it more than any other hospital does, but here it is #NHS”.

(Left to Right) Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Roger Taylor and Simon le Bon of Duran Duran at the Q Awards 2015. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire(Left to Right) Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Roger Taylor and Simon le Bon of Duran Duran at the Q Awards 2015. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Simon’s tweet gained more than 1,000 likes in a hour.

To donate go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hina-gandhi-sound-bath

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

