Coronavirus: Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon supports Northwick Park Hospital fundraiser
PUBLISHED: 13:10 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 12 May 2020
A former Northwick Park Hospital porter who went on to become the lead singer of an iconic 80s band is supporting the hospital’s fundraiser.
Simon Le Bon briefly worked at the Watford Road hospital before finding fame with Duran Duran.
A succession of chart-topping hits followed including Rio, Hungry like the Wolf and Girls on Film.
The hospital, run by the London North West University Healthcare Trust, is hoping to raise £50,000 to help fund care packs and equipment for staff.
Simon sent out a tweet saying: “Many years ago I worked as a porter at Northwick Park Hospital. They’ve asked me to help with their COVID-19 fundraising. I’m not saying that they need it more than any other hospital does, but here it is #NHS”.
Simon’s tweet gained more than 1,000 likes in a hour.
To donate go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hina-gandhi-sound-bath
