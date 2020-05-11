Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Queen’s Park charity launches Gift Your Neighbour Scheme to help those in need

PUBLISHED: 14:17 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 11 May 2020

Jacquee Ferree of Maqam with Rebecca Hodge from Salusbury World's Gift Your Neighbour scheme. Picture: Salusbury World

Jacquee Ferree of Maqam with Rebecca Hodge from Salusbury World's Gift Your Neighbour scheme. Picture: Salusbury World

Archant

Volunteers from a Queen’s Park charity have come together with local groups to help residents give their neighbours food parcels.

Salusbury World beneficiaries Ryan Dalton and Zac from QPG Community Sport's Hub. Picture: Salusbury WorldSalusbury World beneficiaries Ryan Dalton and Zac from QPG Community Sport's Hub. Picture: Salusbury World

Salusbury World, which worked with refugee families prior to the lockdown, is linking up local initiatives to help the community.

Its Gift your Neighbour scheme is running twice a week to bring home cooked meals and other food items to anyone who needs it.

The scheme is supplying more than 100 gifts per session, but week on week donations and volunteers are growing.

Every Monday and Thursday donations and pick ups are made from Salusbury Primary School, in Salusbury Road, or the Maqam Centre in Kensal Rise.

Home-cooked meals are prepared and donated by volunteers at the Community Response Kitchen in Alperton, where there is currently a fundraising pledge to cook 200,000 meals in 100 days.

Sarah Reynolds, director of Salusbury World, stressed that the scheme is “not a replacement for food banks, but a supplement”.

You may also want to watch:

Local businesses have been getting involved with the donations. Recently some of the carefully packaged gift bags included chocolate brownies and handmade gyoza dumplings.

The number of volunteers has reached 120 and includes teenagers who have come to help make collections and deliveries with their bikes.

During last Monday’s donation drive the team received a bag of tins and food from 100 year-old George Routley from Neasden, who said he “felt he already had everything”.

Charity trustee Giles Deards said he realised “there was quite a geographic gap” between the food services of Granville Community Kitchen, Carlton Vale, Ashford Place in Cricklewood, the Queen’s Park Community Hub, in Kilburn Lane, and Harlesden Foodbank, “especially with Brondesbury’s St Laurence’s Larder having to temporarily close” he added.

“The initiative is also a way to reach out to people to let them know help is there if they want it.

“We won’t feed a family for more than a day with a gift parcel, but we can help anyone get more substantial help whether from other neighbours, the mutual aid network, or from the Council,” he said.

Reach a neighbour in need by calling 020 8050 3875 or at qpmutualaid@gmail.com.

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/help-us-make-200000-meals-in-100-days

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police appeal after woman robbed at knifepoint at Kilburn Station

Police wish to speak to this man after knifepoint robbery in Kilburn Station. Picture: BTP

Teenager bailed and two adults charged with stabbing a young woman in Neasden

A woman is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

Coronavirus: Brent has highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Woman fighting for life after being stabbed in Neasden

A woman is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into central reservation on the A406 North Circular Road

A motorcyclist has died on the North Circular Road. Picture: David Nathan

Most Read

Police appeal after woman robbed at knifepoint at Kilburn Station

Police wish to speak to this man after knifepoint robbery in Kilburn Station. Picture: BTP

Teenager bailed and two adults charged with stabbing a young woman in Neasden

A woman is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

Coronavirus: Brent has highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Woman fighting for life after being stabbed in Neasden

A woman is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into central reservation on the A406 North Circular Road

A motorcyclist has died on the North Circular Road. Picture: David Nathan

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 11

Martina Navratilova triumphantly holds up the Wimbledon Ladies Singles trophy after her victory over No2 seed Chris Evert Lloyd

Movember’s Quarantine Games to test sports fans

Kitchen golf is one of many lockdown sporting events highighted by charity Movember

Coronavirus: Professional sport waits for details on lockdown easing

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Coronavirus: PM puts brakes on swift return for professional sport

Prime minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Picture: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Queen’s Park charity launches Gift Your Neighbour Scheme to help those in need

Jacquee Ferree of Maqam with Rebecca Hodge from Salusbury World's Gift Your Neighbour scheme. Picture: Salusbury World
Drive 24