Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Small socially distanced group mark Remembrance Day in Brent

PUBLISHED: 17:10 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:00 12 November 2020

Flying Officer Jeetendra Gitendra Gurung , Meil Sim Lei Deputy L. of Brent, President of the Wembley & Sudbury RBL, Geraldine Cook and vice-president and veteran of the Gurkha Signals Regiment, of the British Army mark Remembrance Day 2020 in Brent

Flying Officer Jeetendra Gitendra Gurung , Meil Sim Lei Deputy L. of Brent, President of the Wembley & Sudbury RBL, Geraldine Cook and vice-president and veteran of the Gurkha Signals Regiment, of the British Army mark Remembrance Day 2020 in Brent

Archant

A socially distanced Remembrance Day service took place in Sudbury to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

The mayor of Brent, Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, laid a wreath for all those who gave their lives in conflict at the Remembrance Service on November 11.

You may also want to watch:

Wreaths were also laid by Brent Council leader Cllr Mohammad Butt, flying officer Jeetendra Gurung on behalf of The Wembley and Sudbury Royal British Legion and the British Gurkha Nepalese Association (BGNA).

The army, navy, air force, sea and police cadets, as well as St John Ambulance members, who annually parade to the park’s War Memorial followed by the community were absent this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Geraldine Cook said: “Many others who normally lay wreaths were much missed and in the thoughts of those present.

“‘We will never break faith with you’ was the message of the small but deeply moving ceremony.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Kingsbury pensioner pleads with Northwick Park Hospital to not delay his operation any longer

Rev Albert Harriott is has been waiting for an operation at Northwick Park

Brent 2020: Reggae legends to take part in free festival celebrating Brent’s musical heritage

The No Bass Like Home reggae festival has arrived for a free seven hour festival starring music legends. Picture: Brent 2020

Two convicted of murdering Lennox Alcendor in Cricklewood in row over two bottles of rum

Lennox Alcendor was stabbed in the throat in Anson Road, Cricklewood. Picture: Met Police

‘Neglected’ mum and daughter moved to Westminster council flat without electricity or heating

Shannon Aldridge, 22, says she and her daughter, who is 5 years old, had to wear jackets and dressing gowns to keep warm. Picture: Darren Pepe

Murder investigation sees divers search Highgate No.1 Pond for Kilburn man who disappeared eight years ago

Robert Duff has not been seen since January 2013 when he failed to attend his daughter's 18th birthday. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Kingsbury pensioner pleads with Northwick Park Hospital to not delay his operation any longer

Rev Albert Harriott is has been waiting for an operation at Northwick Park

Brent 2020: Reggae legends to take part in free festival celebrating Brent’s musical heritage

The No Bass Like Home reggae festival has arrived for a free seven hour festival starring music legends. Picture: Brent 2020

Two convicted of murdering Lennox Alcendor in Cricklewood in row over two bottles of rum

Lennox Alcendor was stabbed in the throat in Anson Road, Cricklewood. Picture: Met Police

‘Neglected’ mum and daughter moved to Westminster council flat without electricity or heating

Shannon Aldridge, 22, says she and her daughter, who is 5 years old, had to wear jackets and dressing gowns to keep warm. Picture: Darren Pepe

Murder investigation sees divers search Highgate No.1 Pond for Kilburn man who disappeared eight years ago

Robert Duff has not been seen since January 2013 when he failed to attend his daughter's 18th birthday. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

World Cup winning captains to lead London Spirit in The Hundred

Heather Knight and Eoin Morgan will lead London Spirit in The Hundred next year (pic ECB)

Coronavirus: Small socially distanced group mark Remembrance Day in Brent

Flying Officer Jeetendra Gitendra Gurung , Meil Sim Lei Deputy L. of Brent, President of the Wembley & Sudbury RBL, Geraldine Cook and vice-president and veteran of the Gurkha Signals Regiment, of the British Army mark Remembrance Day 2020 in Brent

Coronavirus: Rotary club members deliver M&Ms to key workers at St Mark’s Hospital

Siva Thaiman and Helen Antoniou of Northwick Park Rotary Club delivering M&Ms to St Mark's Hospital chief Jason Bacon. Picture: Eric Silver

Robert Duff: Mother appeals for information as police divers search Hampstead Heath pond for her missing son

Robert Duff went missing in January 2013. Nearly eight years on, divers are searching the Highgate No.1 Pond to find him. Picture: Met Police/Polly Hancock

Neasden Temple donates 1,200 hot meals and hampers to celebrate Diwali in Brent

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple, Neasden donated meals to Brent Thrive as part of Diwali. Picture: Brent Thrive