Coronavirus: Small socially distanced group mark Remembrance Day in Brent

Flying Officer Jeetendra Gitendra Gurung , Meil Sim Lei Deputy L. of Brent, President of the Wembley & Sudbury RBL, Geraldine Cook and vice-president and veteran of the Gurkha Signals Regiment, of the British Army mark Remembrance Day 2020 in Brent Archant

A socially distanced Remembrance Day service took place in Sudbury to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

The mayor of Brent, Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, laid a wreath for all those who gave their lives in conflict at the Remembrance Service on November 11.

Wreaths were also laid by Brent Council leader Cllr Mohammad Butt, flying officer Jeetendra Gurung on behalf of The Wembley and Sudbury Royal British Legion and the British Gurkha Nepalese Association (BGNA).

The army, navy, air force, sea and police cadets, as well as St John Ambulance members, who annually parade to the park’s War Memorial followed by the community were absent this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Geraldine Cook said: “Many others who normally lay wreaths were much missed and in the thoughts of those present.

“‘We will never break faith with you’ was the message of the small but deeply moving ceremony.”