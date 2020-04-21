Coronavirus: Paramedic ‘badly beaten’ while on duty in Kilburn

A man's been charged after attacking a paramedic in Kilburn. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A man has been placed in a secure unit following a violent attack on a paramedic in Kilburn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Brondesbury Villas just after 7pm on April 15 following reports of a paramedic assault.

One resident who wished to remain anonymous said: “The whole street witnessed an awful incident where a paramedic was badly beaten up by a patient.

You may also want to watch:

“Since everyone’s obviously home the whole street saw and were yelling to stop from windows and the paramedic ended up having to shelter in someone’s house.”

A police spokesperson said: “A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH and has since been released under investigation.

“He was subsequently sectioned under the Mental Health Act and taken to a secure medical facility where he remains.”

The paramedic, a man aged in his 30s, was not seriously injured.