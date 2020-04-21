Coronavirus: Paramedic ‘badly beaten’ while on duty in Kilburn
PUBLISHED: 11:56 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 21 April 2020
Archant
A man has been placed in a secure unit following a violent attack on a paramedic in Kilburn.
Police were called to Brondesbury Villas just after 7pm on April 15 following reports of a paramedic assault.
One resident who wished to remain anonymous said: “The whole street witnessed an awful incident where a paramedic was badly beaten up by a patient.
You may also want to watch:
“Since everyone’s obviously home the whole street saw and were yelling to stop from windows and the paramedic ended up having to shelter in someone’s house.”
A police spokesperson said: “A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH and has since been released under investigation.
“He was subsequently sectioned under the Mental Health Act and taken to a secure medical facility where he remains.”
The paramedic, a man aged in his 30s, was not seriously injured.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.