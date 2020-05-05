Coronovirus: Noisy neighbour complaints in Brent increase by 92% since lockdown started

Noise complaints in Brent at an all time high. Picture: Brent Council Archant

Noisy neighbour complaints in Brent have reached an all-time high since lockdown began.

Some 300 complaints have been made online since April 1 and officers have more than 200 noise recordings to assess.

The figures represent a 92 per cent rise compared to a year ago.

Top complaints received are over loud music, conversations, children and construction noise.

Officers have not been allowed to enter into the properties and speak to residents about what the issues are, how intrusive the noise is, and how to deal with it.

Cllr Tom Miller, Brent Council’s community safety and engagement, said teams were dealing with “unprecedented numbers of noise complaints” while already stretched by other Covid-19 issues.

“We understand how hard it is for residents at the moment and we will do our utmost to ensure that those who make the lives of others miserable through disrespectful noise pollution, are dealt with effectively and swiftly,” he said.

“We will, however, ensure that cases which require our immediate attention are dealt with as swiftly as possible to minimise any further stress to our residents.”

Brent residents can download The Noise App to help collect evidence.