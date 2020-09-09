Search

Northwick Park Rotary Club continues its charitable work throughout covid

PUBLISHED: 10:17 09 September 2020

Northwick Park Rotary Club continue fundraising for others despite covid. Picture: Eric Silver

Northwick Park Rotary Club continue fundraising for others despite covid. Picture: Eric Silver

When the Northwick Park Rotary Club came up with its vision for 2019/2020 to connect the world it did not count on a global pandemic sweeping it.

Volunteers have been actively fundraising for multiple causes and has not let Covid-19 dampen their resolve.

Donations have gone to the Salvation Army, St Mark’s Hospital, in Watford Road, as well as a District matching foundation grant for St Luke’s Hospice in Kenton meaning the charity got double the money.

Their monthly Dementia Club meetings became weekly meet ups on Zoom and they also held a Blood Pressure day in August where 85 people were tested.

The club has raised well over £3,000 since January from the President’s Tea, Club Quiz, Bucket Collections at Supermarkets.

Eric silver said: “We have lived the Rotary International vision, where together we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting changes across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves.”

