Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Neasden woman hosting free YouTube entertainment with donations to Age uK

PUBLISHED: 14:26 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 07 May 2020

Yasmin Niazi

Yasmin Niazi

Archant

A Neasden woman is hosting a free virtual entertainment event for people in retirement and those living in care homes.

Yasmin Niazi, who lives in Dorman Walk, will be online on Monday (May 11) from 5pm to 6pm, with all proceeds going to Age UK.

Her Past Your Bedtime event includes narrated stories from the past, and she also has a quiz planned “with prizes”.

The 49-year-old said: “Many elderly people are left alone at the moment, they can’t see family, they can’t socialise, they are locked down in their homes.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m offering to entertain them and their families and raise some money at the same time.”

Yasmin, who lost her father to cancer last year, is currently doing a course in event management and has been asked to organise an event.

“At this time I want to do something that has a bit more meaning and is close to my heart.

“I decided to do a fundraiser and entertain the most valuable people in our community,” she said.

To join the event go to https://youtu.be/RhwZJKvpce0



To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ynpastyourbedtime

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman fighting for life after being stabbed in Neasden

A woman is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

Coronavirus: Brent has highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Coronavirus: Brent youngsters defying lockdown are bored, poor, or living in overcrowded homes, study finds

Connect Stars volunteers and Zaffar Van Kalwala in Stonebridge Picturet: Connect Stars

Teenager bailed and two adults charged with stabbing a young woman in Neasden

A woman is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

Car collides into shop window in Kilburn

Collision on Kilburn High Road. Picture: Janine Campbell

Most Read

Woman fighting for life after being stabbed in Neasden

A woman is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

Coronavirus: Brent has highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Coronavirus: Brent youngsters defying lockdown are bored, poor, or living in overcrowded homes, study finds

Connect Stars volunteers and Zaffar Van Kalwala in Stonebridge Picturet: Connect Stars

Teenager bailed and two adults charged with stabbing a young woman in Neasden

A woman is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

Car collides into shop window in Kilburn

Collision on Kilburn High Road. Picture: Janine Campbell

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 7

Wheelchair athlete Tanni Grey-Thompson displays her four track gold medals as she arrived at Heathrow Airport from the Paralympic Games in Sydney, Australia

Indoor rowers urged to take part in One Minute Challenge

Great Britain's Bradley Wiggins (right) in action during the Open Men's 2000m heats during the British Indoor Rowing Championships at Lee Valley Velopark

Boxing: Joshua ‘could return in Middle East’ says Hearn

Anthony Joshua catches Andy Ruiz Jr during their IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Heavyweight Championship contest in Saudi Arabia

Virtual running challenge launched in aid of NHS charities together

Last year's relay. Picture: The Great Run Company

Coronavirus: Neasden woman hosting free YouTube entertainment with donations to Age uK

Yasmin Niazi
Drive 24