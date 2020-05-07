Coronavirus: Neasden woman hosting free YouTube entertainment with donations to Age uK

Yasmin Niazi Archant

A Neasden woman is hosting a free virtual entertainment event for people in retirement and those living in care homes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yasmin Niazi, who lives in Dorman Walk, will be online on Monday (May 11) from 5pm to 6pm, with all proceeds going to Age UK.

Her Past Your Bedtime event includes narrated stories from the past, and she also has a quiz planned “with prizes”.

The 49-year-old said: “Many elderly people are left alone at the moment, they can’t see family, they can’t socialise, they are locked down in their homes.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m offering to entertain them and their families and raise some money at the same time.”

Yasmin, who lost her father to cancer last year, is currently doing a course in event management and has been asked to organise an event.

“At this time I want to do something that has a bit more meaning and is close to my heart.

“I decided to do a fundraiser and entertain the most valuable people in our community,” she said.

To join the event go to https://youtu.be/RhwZJKvpce0



To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ynpastyourbedtime

