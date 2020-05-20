Search

Coronavirus: Neasden Temple lays on feast to say thank you to Grenadier Guards at Covid-19 testing units

PUBLISHED: 14:19 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 20 May 2020

Grenadier Guardsman Simon Renshaw at a covid mobile testing unit in Harrow. Picture: Neasden Temple

Grenadier Guardsman Simon Renshaw at a covid mobile testing unit in Harrow. Picture: Neasden Temple

Archant

Soldiers from the Grenadier Guards enjoyed a hearty thank you meal from Neasden Temple’s community in recognition of their work during coronavirus testing.

Neasden Temple staff have laid on lunch for the Grenadier Guards. Picture: Neasden TempleNeasden Temple staff have laid on lunch for the Grenadier Guards. Picture: Neasden Temple

Members of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, in Brentfield Road, laid on lunch during a break at Covid-19 mobile testing units in Harrow and Barnet.

Devotees who visited testing sites last week, said they witnessed first-hand the job soldiers of the Grenadier Guards are undertaking in helping the public with testing for the virus.

The mobile testing units they are operating have been designed to clinical requirements by Army engineers and can be easily set up in under 20 minutes.

You may also want to watch:

Volunteers from the Neasden Temple have provided soldiers working on nearby sites with traditional Indian food at lunchtime in recognition of the vital role the British Army is playing in helping the NHS save lives.

Guardsman Simon Renshaw, working at a unit in Harrow said: “It is great being recognised by members of the local community for the work that we are doing to beat the virus. The samosa I had was the best I have eaten!”

Girish Patel, community liaison volunteer for Neasden Temple, said, “Having been tested myself at a mobile testing unit, I witnessed first-hand the incredible job the Army is doing to support the NHS at this challenging time. We at Neasden Temple have a strong community spirit and wanted to ensure the reassurance and confidence the soldiers of the Grenadier Guards are providing at mobile testing units to members of the public was appropriately recognised.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, temple staff have reached out to members of the community, including NHS frontline staff, emergency services workers, the elderly as well as vulnerable people, providing them with free meals.

Cooked and delivered by 180 volunteers from the temple, some 900 meals each day have been supplied - more than 32,000 meals so far.

The Armed Forces’ Hindu chaplain Acharya Krishan Attri MBE, thanked Neasden Temple staff. Their respect for members of the Armed Forces and the gesture they have shown through providing lunch to our soldiers at mobile testing units embodies Hindu practices and we are very grateful for their continued support,” he added.

Topic Tags:

