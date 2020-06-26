Search

Coronavirus: Mapesbury councillor goes door to door to deliver free food to ‘needy people’

PUBLISHED: 15:53 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 26 June 2020

Cllr Ahmad Shahzad OBE going delivering food to vulnerable people

Cllr Ahmad Shahzad OBE going delivering food to vulnerable people

Archant

A Mapesbury councillor has used lockdown to deliver free food to vulnerable people and says he’ll keep going until August.

Cllr Ahmad Shahzad OBE has been going door to door with his friend Quseen Gaba delivering cooked meals to elderly people who are shielding from the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

“I was approached by some residents who pointed out to me that certain people don’t like to register with the council for food or help and yet they are in need of help,” he said.

“That made me come up with this humanitarian idea, I approached neighbourhood watch members, my councillor colleagues and Mapesbury MutualAid and Mosques to identify those needy people who are in need of cooked food.”

Cllr Shahzad has travelled beyond his ward to Dollis Hill, Dudden Hill, Willesden Green, Harlesden and Brondesbury Wards.

“We started since we were locked down and will continue till August or beyond,” he added.

