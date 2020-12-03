Search

Coronavirus: LDO reopens in Wembley Park with Christmas themed entertainment for visitors

PUBLISHED: 10:01 03 December 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 03 December 2020

London Designer Outlet re-opens after second lockdown. Picture: Chris Winter / LDO

London Designer Outlet re-opens after second lockdown. Picture: Chris Winter / LDO

London Designer Outlet in Wembley Park is expecting “pent up demands” from shoppers as it re-opens following lockdown.

The centre is predicting a successful re-opening after pandemic restrictions were lifted on December 2.

Opening hours are 10am to 8pm, from Monday to Saturday, for visitors to do their festive shopping under the stringent safety measures adopted after the first lockdown.

Christmas-themed family entertainment is on offer from December 5, including Elf character entertainers and live performances from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on December 5 and 12 December.

Sue Shepherd, general manager at London Designer Outlet, said: “The second national lockdown has been challenging for retail; however, we are confident of a swift bounce back as we get to reopen so close to Christmas - and with many Sales starting earlier than ever this year.

