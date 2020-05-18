Coronavirus: Kingsbury optician says thank you to NHS with giant mural on their shutters

An NHS Thank Yo umural by Gnasher Murals commissioned by Wiseman and Ashley Optical Centre Archant

A mural thanking NHS staff and all key workers beams out from a Kingbury optician premises.

The art by Dave from Gnasher Murals, was commissioned by Jayna Vadgama and Lin Khambhaita, directors of Wiseman and Ashley Optical Centre, in Kingsbury Road,

Fans of mural art, they planned to design their shutters prior to lockdown but their ideas of what to portray changed with the customers who came for emergency treatment.

Jayna said: “We had a doctor from a local hospital whose story really touched us, where he had broken his glasses whilst on duty and required urgent replacement frames. The conversation lead to him explaining the extended hours many medics are doing to keep the virus under control and the hardship they faced with many challenges such as personal protective equipment (PPE).

That was a turning point. The image represents a Thank you message for the NHS, all key workers, whilst incorporating a mask to create awareness of potentially aiding and preventing the virus to spread, outlining the issues faced around PPE and masks.

“We chose John Lennon as he was known to entice the world to make people listen!”