Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Iraqi Welfare Association delivers more than 1,000 groceries to vulnerable in Brent

PUBLISHED: 09:40 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:40 13 May 2020

The Iraqi Welfare Association and AMAFHH Investments Ltd have been feeding vulnerable people during the covid crisis. PIcture: IWA

The Iraqi Welfare Association and AMAFHH Investments Ltd have been feeding vulnerable people during the covid crisis. PIcture: IWA

Archant

A Wembley Park charity has reached its target of delivering 1,000 food items to Brent’s most vulnerable with plans to donate more.

Ahmed is a volunteer from the Iraqi Welfare Association. Picture: Iraqi Welfare AssociationAhmed is a volunteer from the Iraqi Welfare Association. Picture: Iraqi Welfare Association

The Iraqi Welfare Association (IWA), in partnership with AMAFHH Investments Limited, are answering a “call to action” following the number of Covid-19 deaths in Brent.

By April 1,182 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Brent with 327 deaths – making it the hardest hit area in London.

Since then the charity, based in Rutherford Way, has delivered 1,000 fresh fruit and vegetables and other food items to the elderly and vulnerable in Dollis Hill, Kilburn and other parts of the Brent.

Cllr Liz Dixon, Dollis Hill representative helped by contacting many residents and raising public awareness of this offering.

Emad Al-Abadi, founding member of the IWA, said, “This great effort was much needed by those vulnerable residents of the borough in this unprecedented time, where all are suffering from COVID-19.

“Volunteers have been preparing, packing and delivering these bags for several weeks and will carry on with this noble work.

“The IWA is so grateful to all the hard-working volunteers, local business donors and Brent & Barnet Council, for their support and supplies. Further donations are welcome to reach more people.”

You may also want to watch:

AMAFHH Investments’ chairman, Mohammed Abdul Rasoul Jawad added: “Help and solidarity amongst us is a cornerstone in our belief, irrespective of our faith, race, or sect. We will continuously offer our support to all those in need, and in particular the elderly and vulnerable.

“As Ali Ibn Abi Talib, says, ‘People are of two kinds, either your brothers in faith, or your equal in humanity’.”

Due to the demand received Emad Al-Abadi said there are more food drive deliveries planned over the coming days.

For more information on the food deliveries, or to receive food essentials call (07577) 119155 or (07837) 841475.

#BrentTogether

For a list of the support groups in Brent click here

Follow our coronavirus live blog here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon supports Northwick Park Hospital fundraiser

Simon Le Bon, Duran Duran frontman. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA

Yellow box junction in Wembley is ‘money earner’ for Brent Council says stung motorist

Lorraine Jiminez delivering her penalty fine to Brent offices where the council's letter says Sheffield.

Coronavirus: Brent has highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Coronavirus in London: TfL say commuters must wear face masks – and warn us not expect public transport to be back to normal any time soon

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Teenager bailed and two adults charged with stabbing a young woman in Neasden

A woman is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

Most Read

Coronavirus: Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon supports Northwick Park Hospital fundraiser

Simon Le Bon, Duran Duran frontman. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA

Yellow box junction in Wembley is ‘money earner’ for Brent Council says stung motorist

Lorraine Jiminez delivering her penalty fine to Brent offices where the council's letter says Sheffield.

Coronavirus: Brent has highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Coronavirus in London: TfL say commuters must wear face masks – and warn us not expect public transport to be back to normal any time soon

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Teenager bailed and two adults charged with stabbing a young woman in Neasden

A woman is in a stable condition after being stabbed in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus: ‘Bold’ artwork unveiled in Wembley Park in collaboration with Mind

Artwork adorns Wembley Stadium's Spanish Steps. Picture: Amanda Rose

Coronavirus: Iraqi Welfare Association delivers more than 1,000 groceries to vulnerable in Brent

The Iraqi Welfare Association and AMAFHH Investments Ltd have been feeding vulnerable people during the covid crisis. PIcture: IWA

Coronavirus: Anniversary games at London Stadium cancelled

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

Coronavirus London live updates: Furlough scheme extended until October

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced an extension to the furlough scheme until October. Picture: House of Commons

Stones celebrated becoming the first team to secure non league double 35 years ago

Wealdstone celebrating sealing the double after FA Trophy victory at Wembley in 1985 (Pic: Wealdstone FC)
Drive 24