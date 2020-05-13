Coronavirus: Iraqi Welfare Association delivers more than 1,000 groceries to vulnerable in Brent

The Iraqi Welfare Association and AMAFHH Investments Ltd have been feeding vulnerable people during the covid crisis. PIcture: IWA Archant

A Wembley Park charity has reached its target of delivering 1,000 food items to Brent’s most vulnerable with plans to donate more.

Ahmed is a volunteer from the Iraqi Welfare Association. Picture: Iraqi Welfare Association Ahmed is a volunteer from the Iraqi Welfare Association. Picture: Iraqi Welfare Association

The Iraqi Welfare Association (IWA), in partnership with AMAFHH Investments Limited, are answering a “call to action” following the number of Covid-19 deaths in Brent.

By April 1,182 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Brent with 327 deaths – making it the hardest hit area in London.

Since then the charity, based in Rutherford Way, has delivered 1,000 fresh fruit and vegetables and other food items to the elderly and vulnerable in Dollis Hill, Kilburn and other parts of the Brent.

Cllr Liz Dixon, Dollis Hill representative helped by contacting many residents and raising public awareness of this offering.

Emad Al-Abadi, founding member of the IWA, said, “This great effort was much needed by those vulnerable residents of the borough in this unprecedented time, where all are suffering from COVID-19.

“Volunteers have been preparing, packing and delivering these bags for several weeks and will carry on with this noble work.

“The IWA is so grateful to all the hard-working volunteers, local business donors and Brent & Barnet Council, for their support and supplies. Further donations are welcome to reach more people.”

AMAFHH Investments’ chairman, Mohammed Abdul Rasoul Jawad added: “Help and solidarity amongst us is a cornerstone in our belief, irrespective of our faith, race, or sect. We will continuously offer our support to all those in need, and in particular the elderly and vulnerable.

“As Ali Ibn Abi Talib, says, ‘People are of two kinds, either your brothers in faith, or your equal in humanity’.”

Due to the demand received Emad Al-Abadi said there are more food drive deliveries planned over the coming days.

For more information on the food deliveries, or to receive food essentials call (07577) 119155 or (07837) 841475.

