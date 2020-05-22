Search

Advanced search

Wembley charity delivers 1,500 food parcels amid coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 16:40 22 May 2020

The Iraqi Welfare Association is delivering food to vulnerable people in Brent during the coronavirus crisis.

The Iraqi Welfare Association is delivering food to vulnerable people in Brent during the coronavirus crisis.

Iraqi Welfare Association

A Wembley-based charity has delivered 1,500 food parcels to those most in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Iraqi Welfare Association has teamed up with AMAFHH Investments to deliver groceries to those who cannot easily get to the shops during the lockdown.

Earlier this month deliveries topped 1,000, and yesterday (May 21) the charity announced it had reached its 1,500th drop-off.

You may also want to watch:

Emad Al-Ebadi, director of the Iraqi Welfare Association, said: “Covid-19 is changing the way we all live our lives, and we’re doing our bit to help the most-needy in our communities.

“Whether they are shielding, working for the NHS or unable to easily pop to the supermarket, we’ve been here to help in these unprecedented times.”

The Iraqi Welfare Association has received requests for food deliveries from as far away as Berkshire.

AMAFHH Investments’ chairman, Mohammed Abdul Rasoul Jawad, added: “Help and solidarity amongst us is a cornerstone in our belief, irrespective of our faith, race or sect.

“We will continuously offer our support to all those in need, and in particular the elderly and vulnerable.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cleaners and porters denied shoe donations at Northwick Park Hospital is a ‘slap in the face’

General view of Northwick Park Hospital as staff in England and Northern Ireland to go on strike, Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow, Middlesex. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Coronavirus: Northwick Park Hospital first in UK to use mobile kidney dialysis machines in treating covid patients

Northwick Park Hospital is the first place in UK to employ the use of mobile kidney dialysis machines. Picture: LNWUH

Coronavirus: Neasden Temple lays on feast to say thank you to Grenadier Guards at Covid-19 testing units

Grenadier Guardsman Simon Renshaw at a covid mobile testing unit in Harrow. Picture: Neasden Temple

Northwick Park Hospital surgeon on coronavirus: ‘I have never seen something this aggressive’

Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Sunny Thusu has been working as a surgeon with coronavirus patients. Picture: Supplied

Brent NEU reps advise against the reopening of schools in June

Schools are due to reopen on June 1 for some pupils. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Most Read

Cleaners and porters denied shoe donations at Northwick Park Hospital is a ‘slap in the face’

General view of Northwick Park Hospital as staff in England and Northern Ireland to go on strike, Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow, Middlesex. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Coronavirus: Northwick Park Hospital first in UK to use mobile kidney dialysis machines in treating covid patients

Northwick Park Hospital is the first place in UK to employ the use of mobile kidney dialysis machines. Picture: LNWUH

Coronavirus: Neasden Temple lays on feast to say thank you to Grenadier Guards at Covid-19 testing units

Grenadier Guardsman Simon Renshaw at a covid mobile testing unit in Harrow. Picture: Neasden Temple

Northwick Park Hospital surgeon on coronavirus: ‘I have never seen something this aggressive’

Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Sunny Thusu has been working as a surgeon with coronavirus patients. Picture: Supplied

Brent NEU reps advise against the reopening of schools in June

Schools are due to reopen on June 1 for some pupils. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Bank Holiday weekend sports quiz

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Coronavirus: Government ‘must provide funds to keep EFL clubs afloat’

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Wembley charity delivers 1,500 food parcels amid coronavirus crisis

The Iraqi Welfare Association is delivering food to vulnerable people in Brent during the coronavirus crisis.

Protecting jobs and supporting business during the coronavirus pandemic

REBECCA UDALL: ‘'Government support is fantastic’'

Editor’s Letter: This is the biggest challenge the Brent and Kilburn Times has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it.

Roundwood Park, a grade II listed Victorian Park still lovely after 125 years Pic credit: Adam Tiernan Thomas
Drive 24