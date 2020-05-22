Wembley charity delivers 1,500 food parcels amid coronavirus crisis

The Iraqi Welfare Association is delivering food to vulnerable people in Brent during the coronavirus crisis. Iraqi Welfare Association

A Wembley-based charity has delivered 1,500 food parcels to those most in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Iraqi Welfare Association has teamed up with AMAFHH Investments to deliver groceries to those who cannot easily get to the shops during the lockdown.

Earlier this month deliveries topped 1,000, and yesterday (May 21) the charity announced it had reached its 1,500th drop-off.

Emad Al-Ebadi, director of the Iraqi Welfare Association, said: “Covid-19 is changing the way we all live our lives, and we’re doing our bit to help the most-needy in our communities.

“Whether they are shielding, working for the NHS or unable to easily pop to the supermarket, we’ve been here to help in these unprecedented times.”

The Iraqi Welfare Association has received requests for food deliveries from as far away as Berkshire.

AMAFHH Investments’ chairman, Mohammed Abdul Rasoul Jawad, added: “Help and solidarity amongst us is a cornerstone in our belief, irrespective of our faith, race or sect.

“We will continuously offer our support to all those in need, and in particular the elderly and vulnerable.”