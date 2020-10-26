Covid-19 is not cancelling Halloween in Kensal Rise where neighbours have hatched a charitable alternative

Neighbours devastated Halloween is cancelled on their Kensal Rise streets this year have come up with an alternative charitable plan.

Parents in and around Dundonald Road have been anxious about how to break the news to youngsters that trick or treating is not happening due to Covid-19.

The Halloween-themed street draws in crowds every year, with more than £30,000 made for charities.

So neighbours this year are teaming up with charity Salusbury World and businesses to bring Monster Halloween Packs to the children so they do not miss out.

The packs contain a ghostly silhouette bag, battery tea light and a signed Halloween book - of either Sam Wu is Not Afraid… by local authors Katie and Kevin Tsang, or Who said Boo or Pick a Pumpkin for younger children.

It also contains biscuits, sweets and a #bringbackBob challenge, carrying a prize of £50 in Queens Park Books vouchers for the most entertaining adult or child short videos posted online.

The bags will be delivered by a monster neighbour on October 31 in return for a donation to help Salusbury World’s work with refugees.

Charity trustee Giles Deards said: “Halloween has become a massive evening of fun for so many children and they look forward to it for months.

“While we can’t take away the disappointment of not being able to trick or treat homes, our ghostly team can at least bring the ‘treats’ part to the children and let them know we’ll be back next year.”

Dundonald Road became a centre point of ghoulish activity some 20 years ago when an American family started a competition to see which neighbour had the best dressed house.

Giles said: “We went from a few dozen homes taking part to a few hundred and in recent years there have been zombies in the street carrying buckets for donations to charities.”

He added: “Covid is a very tough time for charities with many traditional fundraising activities cancelled, yet much of their work during this epidemic has been more important than ever.

“We are looking at ways for Salusbury World to continue their work with some of the most vulnerable families across Brent and we are extremely grateful for the local business support.”