Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Brent businesses in for a boost after Brent Central MP secures government funding with cross party support

PUBLISHED: 16:31 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 12 May 2020

Dawn Butler MP visits Harlesden High Street on Small Business Saturday in 2019

Dawn Butler MP visits Harlesden High Street on Small Business Saturday in 2019

Archant

An estimated 200 businesses in Brent will receive a cash boost after Dawn Butler MP secured government funding with cross party support.

The Brent Central MP has welcomed the Government’s national £650m uplift to the Coronavirus Grant Scheme which will see struggling businesses in the borough benefit.

Ms Butler secured cross-party support for her campaign letter calling on the Chancellor to extend the Small Business Grant Scheme to include companies currently ineligible.

Among the demands in her letter were that grants be made to businesses without commercial properties or those who despite renting a property are not the named business rates payer.

Currently, Brent Council is producing the criteria and process to administer the scheme.

However, Ms Butler warned that the uplift whilst welcome didn’t go far enough to protect all businesses.

You may also want to watch:

“I welcome this victory and that the Government has listened to my lobbying and those of other MPs across the country,” she said.

“However, the Government simply needs to do more, the money doesn’t nearly go far enough and I want to see all businesses given the support needed to survive this pandemic.”

She added: “We need our high streets to survive, that is why I have and will continue to take action; I have written to thousands of Brent businesses, hosting a business Webcast with the FSB and Brent Council later this week and will continue to lobby the Government to ensure that all business have access to the Government’s schemes.

“I always say that our community is our strength and never before has that been more important. Let’s get through this together. Stay safe and well.”

Last week Ms Butler launched a dedicated page on her website and wrote to more than 5,800 Brent businesses to ensure they were kept up to date on current support schemes.

Small businesses are encouraged to join her this Friday (May 15) at 10am, for a virtual business meet-up with the Federation of Small Business (FSB) and Brent Council.

Sign up to Friday’s discussion by emailing sarah.king@fsb.org.uk.

For more information on current support schemes visit dawnbutler.org.uk/business-covid

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon supports Northwick Park Hospital fundraiser

Simon Le Bon, Duran Duran frontman. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA

Coronavirus: Brent has highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Coronavirus in London: TfL say commuters must wear face masks – and warn us not expect public transport to be back to normal any time soon

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Borough-wide programme to fix potholes begins but which ward is first?

brent potholes 1

Coronavirus: Queen’s Park charity launches Gift Your Neighbour Scheme to help those in need

Jacquee Ferree of Maqam with Rebecca Hodge from Salusbury World's Gift Your Neighbour scheme. Picture: Salusbury World

Most Read

Coronavirus: Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon supports Northwick Park Hospital fundraiser

Simon Le Bon, Duran Duran frontman. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA

Coronavirus: Brent has highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Coronavirus in London: TfL say commuters must wear face masks – and warn us not expect public transport to be back to normal any time soon

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Borough-wide programme to fix potholes begins but which ward is first?

brent potholes 1

Coronavirus: Queen’s Park charity launches Gift Your Neighbour Scheme to help those in need

Jacquee Ferree of Maqam with Rebecca Hodge from Salusbury World's Gift Your Neighbour scheme. Picture: Salusbury World

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus: Anniversary games at London Stadium cancelled

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

Stones celebrated becoming the first team to secure non league double 35 years ago

Wealdstone celebrating sealing the double after FA Trophy victory at Wembley in 1985 (Pic: Wealdstone FC)

Coronavirus: Rose blasts plans to bring Premier League back

England full-back Danny Rose speaks to the media (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Yellow box junction in Wembley is ‘money earner’ for Brent Council says stung motorist

Lorraine Jiminez delivering her penalty fine to Brent offices where the council's letter says Sheffield.

Coronavirus: Brent businesses in for a boost after Brent Central MP secures government funding with cross party support

Dawn Butler MP visits Harlesden High Street on Small Business Saturday in 2019
Drive 24