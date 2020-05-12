Coronavirus: Brent businesses in for a boost after Brent Central MP secures government funding with cross party support

Dawn Butler MP visits Harlesden High Street on Small Business Saturday in 2019 Archant

An estimated 200 businesses in Brent will receive a cash boost after Dawn Butler MP secured government funding with cross party support.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Brent Central MP has welcomed the Government’s national £650m uplift to the Coronavirus Grant Scheme which will see struggling businesses in the borough benefit.

Ms Butler secured cross-party support for her campaign letter calling on the Chancellor to extend the Small Business Grant Scheme to include companies currently ineligible.

Among the demands in her letter were that grants be made to businesses without commercial properties or those who despite renting a property are not the named business rates payer.

Currently, Brent Council is producing the criteria and process to administer the scheme.

However, Ms Butler warned that the uplift whilst welcome didn’t go far enough to protect all businesses.

You may also want to watch:

“I welcome this victory and that the Government has listened to my lobbying and those of other MPs across the country,” she said.

“However, the Government simply needs to do more, the money doesn’t nearly go far enough and I want to see all businesses given the support needed to survive this pandemic.”

She added: “We need our high streets to survive, that is why I have and will continue to take action; I have written to thousands of Brent businesses, hosting a business Webcast with the FSB and Brent Council later this week and will continue to lobby the Government to ensure that all business have access to the Government’s schemes.

“I always say that our community is our strength and never before has that been more important. Let’s get through this together. Stay safe and well.”

Last week Ms Butler launched a dedicated page on her website and wrote to more than 5,800 Brent businesses to ensure they were kept up to date on current support schemes.

Small businesses are encouraged to join her this Friday (May 15) at 10am, for a virtual business meet-up with the Federation of Small Business (FSB) and Brent Council.

Sign up to Friday’s discussion by emailing sarah.king@fsb.org.uk.

For more information on current support schemes visit dawnbutler.org.uk/business-covid

