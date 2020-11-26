Coronavirus: Foodbank use increases by 243% in Brent figures reveal

Food bank use has tripled in Brent over the summer. Picture: Andy Buchanan/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Foodbank use in Brent tripled over the summer months with fears numbers may increase over the winter.

Figures from the Trussell Trust reveal 7,615 emergency food parcels were handed out in Brent between April and September.

This marks a 243 percent increase when compared to the same period last year.

Brent & Harrow London Assembly Member, Navin Shah, has warned that these numbers are “just the tip of the iceberg” with many local independent foodbanks also facing a surge in demand during the pandemic.

He said: “These are hugely worrying figures, but sadly they are just the tip of the iceberg. There are many other smaller independent food banks outside of the Trussell Trust network also dealing with surging demand.”

The latest ONS figures show that unemployment rose above 300,000 in the capital between June and September, after many businesses were forced to downsize or close their doors, due to the impact of the coronvirus pandemic.

The Government recently announced a £170m national Covid Winter Grant Scheme to support the most vulnerable and struggling families over the coming months with £16 million earmarked for foodbanks.

However, Mr Shah doubts whether this funding will be sufficient given the huge demand being put upon food banks across the capital.

Mr Shah is calling upon government ministers to target the causes of food insecurity by plugging the gaps in the welfare system.

This includes scrapping the current five-week wait for initial Universal Credit payments and increasing Local Housing Allowance to cover London rents.

“Whilst the Government have come forward with more support for vulnerable families and food banks through their Covid Winter Grant Scheme, there is real concern that this simply won’t be enough,” he added.

“With thousands of Londoners having lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic, ministers need to tackle the causes of food insecurity head-on. They should start with our welfare system which has badly hit by ten years of austerity.

“Yet more children will go hungry this Christmas if action isn’t taken to ensure benefits keep up with the rising costs of living, and that the five-week wait on Universal Credit payments is finally scrapped.”