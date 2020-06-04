Search

Advanced search

Brent deaths jump 135% between first 10 weeks of the year pre-covid and the last 10

PUBLISHED: 16:47 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 04 June 2020

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Jane Barlow/PA

Brent had the highest death leaps in the UK between the first 10 weeks of the year and these last 10 weeks, according to figures.

The borough has seen a 135 percent jump in the numbers of people dying in the first 10 weeks of 2020 and the weeks since coronavirus lockdown.

According to the Office of National Statistics, Brent saw a total of 365 deaths in the first 10 weeks of the year - pre covid spike, which has more than doubled to 858 in these last 10.

Within those time frames care homes the borough has seen a 178pc leap, hospital deaths increased by 148pc and in private homes the jump is 122pc.

NHS England has today (June 4) announced 115 new deaths nationally of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,159.

You may also want to watch:

More than 465 people have died of Covid-19 in Brent, which has the highest death rate per 100,000 people across the UK.

Of the 115 new deaths nationally announced today that occurred on June 3, 49 occurred on June 2 and nine occurred on June 1.

The figures also show 25 of the new deaths took place in May, seven occurred in April, and the remaining one death took place on March 20.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published on Thursday by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number of hospital deaths on a single day, with a current total of 899.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Lloyds Groceries store in Harlesden closed by police for ‘ongoing criminal activity’

Lloyds Groceries. Picture: David Nathan

Crowds gather in Harlesden for illegal street party

Crowds attend 'Block Party' in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Building ‘about to collapse’ in Kilburn High Road warn locals

People are told to avoid Kilburn High Road as building on verge of collapsing. PIcture: @LifeInKilburn

Coronavirus: Brent remains top for covid-related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Child and man in critical condition after four people shot in Harlesden

A child and three adults were shot in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Most Read

Lloyds Groceries store in Harlesden closed by police for ‘ongoing criminal activity’

Lloyds Groceries. Picture: David Nathan

Crowds gather in Harlesden for illegal street party

Crowds attend 'Block Party' in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Building ‘about to collapse’ in Kilburn High Road warn locals

People are told to avoid Kilburn High Road as building on verge of collapsing. PIcture: @LifeInKilburn

Coronavirus: Brent remains top for covid-related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Child and man in critical condition after four people shot in Harlesden

A child and three adults were shot in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Latest from the Kilburn Times

British Speedway Quiz Night to support Riders’ Benevolent Fund

Malcolm Craven (West Ham), left, and Alec Statham (Bradford), fighting for position on the first bend at Wembley speedway in 1947. Picture: PA

War experience made Compton a Middlesex legend says grandson

Middlesex and England cricketer Denis Compton poses at the wicket at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Coronavirus: EFL salary cap ‘could save careers’

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 4

Argentina's Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Nigeria at Saint Petersburg Stadium (pic Owen Humphreys/PA)

Energie Fitness offer free membership to key workers

Energie Fitness are offering free membership to key workers during the coronavirus pandemic
Drive 24