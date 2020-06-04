Brent deaths jump 135% between first 10 weeks of the year pre-covid and the last 10

Brent had the highest death leaps in the UK between the first 10 weeks of the year and these last 10 weeks, according to figures.

The borough has seen a 135 percent jump in the numbers of people dying in the first 10 weeks of 2020 and the weeks since coronavirus lockdown.

According to the Office of National Statistics, Brent saw a total of 365 deaths in the first 10 weeks of the year - pre covid spike, which has more than doubled to 858 in these last 10.

Within those time frames care homes the borough has seen a 178pc leap, hospital deaths increased by 148pc and in private homes the jump is 122pc.

NHS England has today (June 4) announced 115 new deaths nationally of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,159.

More than 465 people have died of Covid-19 in Brent, which has the highest death rate per 100,000 people across the UK.

Of the 115 new deaths nationally announced today that occurred on June 3, 49 occurred on June 2 and nine occurred on June 1.

The figures also show 25 of the new deaths took place in May, seven occurred in April, and the remaining one death took place on March 20.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published on Thursday by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number of hospital deaths on a single day, with a current total of 899.