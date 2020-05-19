Coronavirus: Brent deaths as a result of Covid-19 increase to 439, according to ONS

There have been 439 deaths from covid-19 in Brent with a rise of more than 100 since the beginning of the month.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), 356 have died in hospital, representing 50 percent of all hospital deaths in the same time frame.

In care homes 37 out of 148 deaths have been Covid-19. and of the 40 ‘all causes’ deaths in hospices, four have been because of the deadly virus.

The latest figures are to the week up to May 14 where of the 252 deaths at home, 40 were from Covid-19.

Two people died elsewhere from a total of 23 deaths.

According to figures from the CQC between April 10 and May 15, 29 people in care homes in Brent have died.

On May 4 this paper reported 304 estimated deaths since the outbreak started.

According to the Department of Health, there have been 1,443 known cases of Covid-19 in Brent.