Dawn raid in Wembley finds two children among the 19 people living in a four-bed house

PUBLISHED: 11:25 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 07 February 2019

Dawn raid found 19 people living in an illegal property in Nathan Road, Wembley. Picture: Brent Council

A dawn raid in Wembley found 19 people including two children living in a four-bedroom property.

Two beds in a garage separated by a partition in Nathan Road, Wembley. Picture: Brent CouncilTwo beds in a garage separated by a partition in Nathan Road, Wembley. Picture: Brent Council

Police working with Brent’s licensing team stormed the property in Nathan’s Road on Wednesday (6 Feb) where the landlord is raking in £1,000 a week.

Officers discovered a garage that had been illegally turned into two bedrooms with a makeshift wall between them, a shed in the process of being converted into another room and damaged smoke alarms.

Cllr Eleanor Southwood, cabinet member for housing and welfare reform, said: “A landlord making £4,000 a month from exploiting tenants like this is committing an offence.

“We won’t hesitate in taking action against people who continue to treat tenants badly and provide homes that are unsafe. Our licensing scheme is clear. It requires landlords to meet certain standards and a landlord or agent who rents out to tenants without a licence is breaking the law.”

To apply for a licence online go to brent.gov.uk/prslicensing or to report illegal landlords anonymously visit brent.gov.uk/reportaproperty





















