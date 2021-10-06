Published: 12:21 PM October 6, 2021

A consultation has opened for community members to shape the rejuvenation playing fields in Cricklewood.

Brent Cross Town (BXT), the new £7billion, 180-acre park town, has launched a public consultation for Clitterhouse Playing Fields, the 44-acre open green space which is central to Argent Related and Barnet Council’s vision for the new town centre.

The playing fields are equivalent to approximately 22 football pitches.

But Argent said despite their size, the lack of amenities and facilities mean they are currently limited to a handful of uses.

Existing outline planning permission has been granted to include traditional sport and play facilities and a pavilion.

You may also want to watch:

BXT wants to know how the community likes to use the fields currently and their hopes for the future.

The Clitterhouse Playing Fields will offer new places to relax and enjoy green spaces, to grab a coffee and meet with friends.

The park will also be a place where anyone, regardless of age, gender or ability can participate in active play and sport, or enjoy as a spectator.

The ambition is to offer a wide variety of new sports and play facilities that are accessible to all, as well as clear and safe routes throughout the fields.

BXT will also be holding a series of in-person events on October 19 and 20 from 4-7pm at The WorkShop on Claremont Way.

On Saturday October 23 from 11am-3pm at Clitterhouse Farm, Claremont Road and on Sunday 24 October 24 from 11am-6pm at The WorkShop on Claremont Way.

Morwenna Hall, partner of Argent Related, said the fields are a "unique open space that are an important part of the local area".

She added: "The scale of the playing fields, together with the limited facilities they offer at present, gives us an opportunity to enhance what is on offer and to support both physical and mental wellbeing in the community.

"That’s why we are asking the local community to share their invaluable insight, knowledge and ideas with us to help us shape our proposals.”

Cllr Daniel Thomas, leader of Barnet Council, said: “Clitterhouse Playing Fields are at the heart of the Brent Cross Cricklewood regeneration programme.

"They will play a key role in ensuring Barnet’s new park town enhances the health and wellbeing of those that live there or visit from across the borough."

To take part in the consultation visit bxt.uk/cpfconsult.