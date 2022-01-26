The constituencies of Brent MPs Barry Gardiner, Tulip Siddiq and Dawn Butler - L-R - will be affected should current boundary review proposals be approved - Credit: Archant

The next round of public consultation on proposed changes to Brent constituencies will begin next month.

Boundary Commission England (BCE) will host ten meetings in London between February 22 and April 4 to canvass opinion on proposals that would significantly alter Brent's political landscape.

Should the changes take effect, Brent North would become known as Kenton & Wembley West and take in Harrow wards for the first time.

Brent Central would include Alperton, Tokynton, Wembley Hill, Wembley Park, Cricklewood, Dollis Hill, Roundwood, Stonebridge and Willesden Green.

Elsewhere, Harlesden would become part of West Hampstead & Kilburn - a new seat stretching from Frognal to Harlesden, taking in Brondesbury Park, Kensal Green, Kilburn and South Hampstead.

The shake-up aims to make constituencies more equal in terms of the number of voters, with each electorate legally required to be between 69,724 and 77,062 following a law change in 2020.

Sessions will be held in Westminster (February 24 and 25), Havering (February 28 and March 1), Ealing (March 3 and 4), Merton (March 7 and 8) and Bromley (March 10 and 11).

Visit the BCE website for more information on upcoming public meetings and to book a place.