Christmas hampers for those with dementia

Michael Boniface

Published: 11:25 AM December 21, 2020    Updated: 11:41 AM December 21, 2020
The Christmas hampers are for isolated residents

The Christmas hampers are for isolated residents - Credit: Rita Begum

Community Action on Dementia (CAD) Brent has been putting together festive hampers for people at risk of loneliness this Christmas.  

The dementia partner organisation provided 120 hampers to “little gems” in the community to make local residents’ Christmas a little bit merrier.

The costs were covered by GEM Environmental Building Services (GEM), and the hampers were filled with winter warmers, festive treats, and a £10 Tesco shopping voucher.   

A representative from GEM packed the hampers alongside helpers and workers from Community Action on Dementia (CAD), including Rita Begum, Debbie Howe and Danny Maher.  

GEM works with councils across London to provide mechanical, electrical and heating services for social housing across the capital.  

CAD Brent’s mission is to support local residents and businesses to create a “dementia-friendly” borough.

The organisation aims to provide an improved wellbeing for people living with the brain condition which affects memory, language and problem-solving.  

