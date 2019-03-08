Crowds enjoy fetes and festivals in Kingsbury, Neasden and Mapesbury
PUBLISHED: 13:23 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 09 July 2019
Fetes and festivals took place across Brent at the weekend.
Charlie the clown was the star of the show as Roe Green Village celebrated its annual Village Day in true community style on Saturday.
A 30-strong Brent Concert Band, made up of young musicians aged 11 to 19, got the day off to a musical start.
Charlie then led a mini-walk round the village passing more than 30 stalls selling gifts and handmade crafts, before heading through a traditional tea tent where cakes made by neighbours were on sale.
A hamper supplied by Winkworths was raffled and the day finished off with the children winning the tug of war against the adults.
Elsewhere a Wild Day was held in Mapesbury Dell and crowds trooped to the Neasden Festival celebrating the talent and diversity of its community with music, food and activities for all.
