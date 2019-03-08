Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Crowds enjoy fetes and festivals in Kingsbury, Neasden and Mapesbury

PUBLISHED: 13:23 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 09 July 2019

Charlie the Clown with Nicole Seidemann, children's activity organiser at Roe Green Village Day. Picture: Debbie Nyman

Charlie the Clown with Nicole Seidemann, children's activity organiser at Roe Green Village Day. Picture: Debbie Nyman

Archant

Fetes and festivals took place across Brent at the weekend.

Carla Cooper, 3, at the Wildlife Day at Mapesbury Dell. Picture: Jonathan GoldbergCarla Cooper, 3, at the Wildlife Day at Mapesbury Dell. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Charlie the clown was the star of the show as Roe Green Village celebrated its annual Village Day in true community style on Saturday.

A 30-strong Brent Concert Band, made up of young musicians aged 11 to 19, got the day off to a musical start.

You may also want to watch:

Charlie then led a mini-walk round the village passing more than 30 stalls selling gifts and handmade crafts, before heading through a traditional tea tent where cakes made by neighbours were on sale.

Julia Gold, 3 with a bunny at the Wildlife Day at Mapesbury Del. Picture: Jonathan GoldbergJulia Gold, 3 with a bunny at the Wildlife Day at Mapesbury Del. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

A hamper supplied by Winkworths was raffled and the day finished off with the children winning the tug of war against the adults.

Elsewhere a Wild Day was held in Mapesbury Dell and crowds trooped to the Neasden Festival celebrating the talent and diversity of its community with music, food and activities for all.

See more pictures at kilburntimes.co.uk

Most Read

Second murder investigation in 48 hours launched in Wembley after man found dead

Police at the scene of the Wembley murder, the second of the weekend. Picture: @999London

Kensal Rise shooting: Man stable in hospital day after victim gunned down in Wembley

A man was shot in Kensal Rise. Picture: David Nathan

Wembley murder: Man in his 30s gunned down in Harrow Road

Man gunned down in Harrow Road. Picture: David Nathan

Gang man jailed for eight years over North Wembley stabbing - even though victim didn’t want to press charges

Amari Reid. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden dad-to-be jailed after hiring cousin to kill his unborn child

Harief Pearson. PIcture: Met Police

Most Read

Second murder investigation in 48 hours launched in Wembley after man found dead

Police at the scene of the Wembley murder, the second of the weekend. Picture: @999London

Kensal Rise shooting: Man stable in hospital day after victim gunned down in Wembley

A man was shot in Kensal Rise. Picture: David Nathan

Wembley murder: Man in his 30s gunned down in Harrow Road

Man gunned down in Harrow Road. Picture: David Nathan

Gang man jailed for eight years over North Wembley stabbing - even though victim didn’t want to press charges

Amari Reid. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden dad-to-be jailed after hiring cousin to kill his unborn child

Harief Pearson. PIcture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon to take part in pre-season charity tournament

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray celebrates the win that saves the club from relegation (pic DBeechPhotography)

Wealdstone and QPR legends to face off in charity match

Gordon Bartlett, former manager of Wealdstone (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Pothas praise for positive Roland-Jones

Toby Roland-Jones celebrates taking a wicket for England against the West Indies at Lord's (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Crowds enjoy fetes and festivals in Kingsbury, Neasden and Mapesbury

Charlie the Clown with Nicole Seidemann, children's activity organiser at Roe Green Village Day. Picture: Debbie Nyman

Harlesden dad-to-be jailed after hiring cousin to kill his unborn child

Harief Pearson. PIcture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists