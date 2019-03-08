Crowds enjoy fetes and festivals in Kingsbury, Neasden and Mapesbury

Charlie the Clown with Nicole Seidemann, children's activity organiser at Roe Green Village Day. Picture: Debbie Nyman Archant

Fetes and festivals took place across Brent at the weekend.

Carla Cooper, 3, at the Wildlife Day at Mapesbury Dell. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Carla Cooper, 3, at the Wildlife Day at Mapesbury Dell. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Charlie the clown was the star of the show as Roe Green Village celebrated its annual Village Day in true community style on Saturday.

A 30-strong Brent Concert Band, made up of young musicians aged 11 to 19, got the day off to a musical start.

Charlie then led a mini-walk round the village passing more than 30 stalls selling gifts and handmade crafts, before heading through a traditional tea tent where cakes made by neighbours were on sale.

Julia Gold, 3 with a bunny at the Wildlife Day at Mapesbury Del. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Julia Gold, 3 with a bunny at the Wildlife Day at Mapesbury Del. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

A hamper supplied by Winkworths was raffled and the day finished off with the children winning the tug of war against the adults.

Elsewhere a Wild Day was held in Mapesbury Dell and crowds trooped to the Neasden Festival celebrating the talent and diversity of its community with music, food and activities for all.

