Coronavirus: Mural thanking workers and volunteers goes up in Sudbury

Paul Lorber with local artist LeSpleen the local artists outside the new mural in Butlers Green. Picture: Paul Lorber Archant

A colourful new mural depicting the Barham Bear has brightened up a disused building in Sudbury.

The new mural in Butlers Green. Picture: Paul Lorber The new mural in Butlers Green. Picture: Paul Lorber

Friends of Barham Library commissioned a mural in Butlers Green to say thank you to all the workers and volunteers who helped the community during lock down and throughout the Covid-19 emergency.

Artist LeSpleen set to work in the summer designing and painting the mural.

Butlers Green is near Barham Park and behind hoardings are two unused toilet blocks which were closed in the 1990s.

Paul Lorber, from FBL, said: “The name Barham goes back many centuries and originates from the word Behr which is the historic word for Bear. The Bear was part of the historic Barham coat of arms.

The mural in Butlers Green started on a door at Barham Library. Picture: Paul Lorber The mural in Butlers Green started on a door at Barham Library. Picture: Paul Lorber

“This is a successful project and very visible along Harrow Road next to our community Library.

“We cannot unfortunately create murals on other parts of the Barham buildings because they are locally listed.”

