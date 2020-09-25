Coronavirus: Mural thanking workers and volunteers goes up in Sudbury
PUBLISHED: 15:42 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 25 September 2020
Archant
A colourful new mural depicting the Barham Bear has brightened up a disused building in Sudbury.
Friends of Barham Library commissioned a mural in Butlers Green to say thank you to all the workers and volunteers who helped the community during lock down and throughout the Covid-19 emergency.
Artist LeSpleen set to work in the summer designing and painting the mural.
Butlers Green is near Barham Park and behind hoardings are two unused toilet blocks which were closed in the 1990s.
Paul Lorber, from FBL, said: “The name Barham goes back many centuries and originates from the word Behr which is the historic word for Bear. The Bear was part of the historic Barham coat of arms.
“This is a successful project and very visible along Harrow Road next to our community Library.
“We cannot unfortunately create murals on other parts of the Barham buildings because they are locally listed.”
