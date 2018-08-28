Co-op supermarket to open in Queen’s Park

Co-Op opening in Queens Park. Picture: Jon Super. Jon Super

Charities and jobseekers are to benefit from a new supermarket opening in Queen’s Park.

Co-op is serving up its newest food store in Salusbury Road on Friday following a £575,000 investment.

Nineteen full and part-time jobs have been offered at the shop which will have a Costa Coffee machine and cash machine as well as the usual fruit, veg, wines and other essentials.

Through the Co-op’s membership scheme members receive a 5 percent reward when buying own-brand products and services with the store donating 1 pc to charitable causes including Brent Bereavement Services and Wembley’s toddler and baby group Daniel’s Den. Members can then choose which group they would like to support online.

Umar Ullah, store manager, said: “We are delighted to have undertaken such a significant investment in Queen’s Park and are very proud to be part of this community.”

Ben Reeve, area manager, added: “Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub for people living in the area.”