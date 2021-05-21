News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'The costs of war in Gaza will continue to be paid by ordinary people'

Cllr Muhammed Butt, leader of Brent Council

Published: 9:15 AM May 10, 2021    Updated: 5:06 PM May 17, 2021
The Israeli West Bank barrier between Jerusalem (right) and Bethany (left).

We have all seen the tragedy unfolding in front us of in Palestine, Israel and the Middle East. This is no way to lasting peace.

Innocent lives are being crushed under the weight of both sides’ lethal obstinance.

Like every nation, Israel has the right to defend itself responsibly and proportionately - this present situation does not feel very responsible or particularly proportionate.

Palestinians must have the same rights and responsibilities, over the lives of its people and of its lands. Neither side will prevail until both can.

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leder of Brent Council, attended the festical (Pic: Francis Henry)

The illegal annexation and occupation of Palestinian territory cannot be condoned.

Rocket attacks on Israel by Hamas cannot be condoned.

The Israeli military bombardment of Gaza cannot be condoned.

This grotesque and unnatural injustice need not exist if only those with the power to do otherwise were willing to wield it responsibly.

As UN envoy Tor Wennesland says, until leaders on all sides can find the courage to make peace, the devastating costs of war in Gaza will continue to be paid by ordinary people.

I condemn this violence. I pray for the innocent lives caught in between.

The solution for peace has been on the table for everyone to work towards. A two state solution. It is the only way to peace.

The only reason not to pursue it is if you are not interested in that peace.

