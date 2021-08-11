News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
View from the chamber - 'For Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman - this is a men problem'

Cllr Ihtesham Malik Afzal, Preston ward, Brent Council

Published: 3:45 PM August 11, 2021    Updated: 8:38 AM August 23, 2021
People at a Reclaim These Streets event to remember murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman

Event remembering murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman at Fryent Country Park - Credit: PA

We have a problem - it’s a men problem.

Last Tuesday, we gathered at Fryent Park to remember the lives of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, on what would have been Nicole’s 29th birthday.

Amongst the beautiful speech by Mina Smallman, talking about her two daughters, three things struck me; the first of which was the great number of people who showed up to pay their respects, for this is what we as a community are about; secondly was the emphasis on love as the guiding principle to ensure we make change; thirdly, in front of me, there was a young girl, being carried by her mother. I wondered just how much of this her eyes and ears were taking in, how much of it she understood and what she would remember of it.

Cllr Ihtesham Malik Afzal attended the event to remember Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman - Credit: Archant

Now to the problem, let’s get straight to it - this is a men problem.

The killings of our two sisters in Fryent Park last June, along with so many others, is due to the behaviour and attitudes of certain men in society. What they are taught and unchallenged on, is what they do. Euro 2020 was a case in point. In addition to the vandalism and yobbish behaviour of fans before, during and after the Euros final, there was of course the vile racist abuse directed at our black players. This is a men problem.

We know that when England lose, domestic abuse rates increase by 38 per cent. When they win, this figure is 26pc. The result of men kicking a ball around a pitch for 90 minutes, determining just how much women in the home are abused! This is what we are faced with. And again, this is a men problem! And that is where the focus needs to lie. 

We need to do better. There needs to be change. This change - this radical reform - needs to happen structurally across all spheres of society; in the home, at the workplace and in schools.

Where the government, the police and media have continually failed, we must take the lead in making - and enforcing - that change; changes that we make personally, and as a collective; it’s about what we teach our sons and our brothers. It’s about challenging and continually holding power to account.

We owe it to the young girl, in her mother’s arms - that is who we do this for.

