Kilburn Times > News

Make bunting this weekend at climate change activities in Brent

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 12:19 PM September 21, 2021    Updated: 12:32 PM September 21, 2021
Brent Friends of the Earth are hosting two activities this weekend ahead of the United Nations Climate Conference in November

A climate charity is hosting two events in Brent this weekend in the lead up to the United Nations climate conference, COP26, in Glasgow in November.

Brent Friends of the Earth (BFOE) has a Bunting for Climate Action activity in Central Square, by Wembley Central station 11am-1pm on Saturday (September 25).

Everyone is invited to join in making bunting full of messages about the climate actions they want - for local display and sharing with the government.

Brent Friends of the Earth are holding an information and bunting making day in Wembley

Brent Friends of the Earth are holding an information and bunting making day in Wembley - Credit: BFOE

On Sunday there is a flood and nature walk and paper boat launch starting from the foot of the steps at Wembley Park Station at 2pm.

The walk will follow the course of the Wealdstone Brook and part of the River Brent.

You may also want to watch:

All are invited to make and launch paper boats with climate action messages, near the Monks Park/St Raphael's open space at about 3pm.

The boats will be captured afterwards to ensure they do not create pollution.

Elaine Sheppard, Brent FOE spokesperson, said: "The climate and ecological emergency requires big and urgent action.

"Our government is doing some of the right things but nowhere near enough. Please join us this weekend in Wembley.

"Together we will make our voices known to the council and the government." 

The next Brent FOE Bunting for Climate Action activity will be on October 17 from 11am to 1pm outside Queens Park Farmers Market, in Salusbury Road.

Environment News
Brent News
Wembley News

