Search

Advanced search

Our Children Need Clean Air Now! meeting to take place in Queen's Park

PUBLISHED: 11:59 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 06 November 2019

Our Children Need Clean Air Now meeting is taking place in Queen's Park. Picture: Clean Air for Brent

Our Children Need Clean Air Now meeting is taking place in Queen's Park. Picture: Clean Air for Brent

Archant

Climate campaigners are inviting the community to its meeting in Queen's Park to discuss solutions to the borough's air pollution.

The Our Children Need Clean Air Now! meeting, hosted by Clean Air for Brent (CaFB ) is due to take place on November 12 at 7.30pm at Queen's Park Community School, in Aylestone Avenue.

One of the speakers is air pollution campaigner Rosamund Kissi-Debrah, the mother of Ella Roberta, who died aged just nine in 2013 after a severe asthma attack while living next to the South Circular.

You may also want to watch:

The pathologist who carried out her post mortem said it was "one of the worst cases of asthma ever recorded in the UK".

In May 2019 her daughter's inquest was re-opened.

Brent contains four out of 10 of London's most polluted roads, in Harlesden, Cricklewood and two on the North Circular Road.

Air pollution kills an estimated 9,500 Londoners a year, with 200 of these in Brent each year, according to charity, Clean Air for Brent (CaFB).

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Free firework spectacular and ‘Light the Night’ festival at Wembley Park

Free 'Light Up The Night festival returns to Wembley Park

Harlesden charity founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu wins Pride of Britain’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Sickle Cell Society co-founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu with Janet Jackson at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Tim Merry©

Brent Council’s draft budget outlines 3.99 per cent tax rise and nearly £7.5 million cuts

Brent Civic Centre (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Woman stabbed to death in Harlesden knew the Brent man found dead in Green Park the same day

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Two people rushed to hospital with stab injuries and a third injured after ‘fight’ in Kenton

Disgarded bicycles near Woodcock Park, Kenton after two men rushed to hospital with stab injuries. Picture: David Nathan

Most Read

Free firework spectacular and ‘Light the Night’ festival at Wembley Park

Free 'Light Up The Night festival returns to Wembley Park

Harlesden charity founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu wins Pride of Britain’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Sickle Cell Society co-founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu with Janet Jackson at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Tim Merry©

Brent Council’s draft budget outlines 3.99 per cent tax rise and nearly £7.5 million cuts

Brent Civic Centre (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Woman stabbed to death in Harlesden knew the Brent man found dead in Green Park the same day

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Two people rushed to hospital with stab injuries and a third injured after ‘fight’ in Kenton

Disgarded bicycles near Woodcock Park, Kenton after two men rushed to hospital with stab injuries. Picture: David Nathan

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon appoint Lee Allinson as new manager

Hendon have appointed Lee Allinson as their new manager. Picture: DANNY LOO

London Mayor calls for change as private rent in Brent now costs £3,600 a year more than seven years ago

Aerial view of Harlesden (Picture: Brent Council)

Our Children Need Clean Air Now! meeting to take place in Queen’s Park

Our Children Need Clean Air Now meeting is taking place in Queen's Park. Picture: Clean Air for Brent

Can you help #foodbankchallenge reporter smash £1,000 target for vital charity SufraNW London?

Nathalie Raffray receives her foodbank challenge parcel from Sufra NW London

Pride Judo Club youngsters impress at fundraising competition

Pride Judo Club members pictured at a fundraising competition. Picture: Lionel Hibbert
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists