Our Children Need Clean Air Now! meeting to take place in Queen’s Park

Climate campaigners are inviting the community to its meeting in Queen's Park to discuss solutions to the borough's air pollution.

The Our Children Need Clean Air Now! meeting, hosted by Clean Air for Brent (CaFB ) is due to take place on November 12 at 7.30pm at Queen's Park Community School, in Aylestone Avenue.

One of the speakers is air pollution campaigner Rosamund Kissi-Debrah, the mother of Ella Roberta, who died aged just nine in 2013 after a severe asthma attack while living next to the South Circular.

The pathologist who carried out her post mortem said it was "one of the worst cases of asthma ever recorded in the UK".

In May 2019 her daughter's inquest was re-opened.

Brent contains four out of 10 of London's most polluted roads, in Harlesden, Cricklewood and two on the North Circular Road.

Air pollution kills an estimated 9,500 Londoners a year, with 200 of these in Brent each year, according to charity, Clean Air for Brent (CaFB).