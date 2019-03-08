Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Wembley tower block fire: Discarded cigarette believed to be cause of balcony blaze

PUBLISHED: 18:12 17 May 2019

A discarded cigarette is believed to have started a Wembley balcony blaze. Picture: @LFB

A discarded cigarette is believed to have started a Wembley balcony blaze. Picture: @LFB

Archant

A discarded cigarette is believed to have caused a fire on a 13th floor balcony in Wembley.

Fire chiefs are issuing a smoking safety reminder following the blaze in Hatton Road in the early hours of this morning.

Part of the decking on a balcony of a flat on the tower's 13th flooor was destroyed, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Neighbours on the same floor and surrounding floors were evacuated by the fire crews as a precaution.

There were no reported injuries.

Eight fire engines and 60 crews sped to the scene at 7.03am after LFB 999 control officers took 23 calls about the fire.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was the "unsafe disposal of smoking materials".

A spokesperson said: "If you're a smoker it's absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you've finished smoking it.

"If you don't, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home, but also cost you your life."

You may also want to watch:

LFB smoking advice includes fitting smoke alarms in each room that is regularly used, including hallways.

Never smoke in bed.

Always ensure you stub out cigarettes properly and dispose of them carefully.

Keep matches and lighters out of children's reach.

Never leave lit cigarettes or cigars unattended.

Empty ashtrays carefully, ensuring all smoking materials are stubbed out and cold.

If you must smoke, do it outdoors.

Wembley, Park Royal, Northolt and other surrounding fire stations attended.

The incident was over by 9.33am.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman’s body found in warehouse following fire inferno in Neasden

A woman's body has been found in the warehouse following the fire. Picture: @LondonFire

Neasden fire: Families evacuated after blaze tears through North Circular warehouse

A woman's body has been found in the warehouse following the fire. Picture: @LondonFire

Wembley tower block fire: 60 firefighters tackle blaze on 13th floor

Emergency services are at the scene

Teenager charged with stabbing to death Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Kingsbury neighbours oppose double yellow lines saying: ‘It’ll pit us against each other’

Tahira Choudray, Tom O'Mara, Alison McArthur and Seamus McCarthy say roundabouts on the Springfield Estate don't need double yellow lines. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Most Read

Woman’s body found in warehouse following fire inferno in Neasden

A woman's body has been found in the warehouse following the fire. Picture: @LondonFire

Neasden fire: Families evacuated after blaze tears through North Circular warehouse

A woman's body has been found in the warehouse following the fire. Picture: @LondonFire

Wembley tower block fire: 60 firefighters tackle blaze on 13th floor

Emergency services are at the scene

Teenager charged with stabbing to death Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Kingsbury neighbours oppose double yellow lines saying: ‘It’ll pit us against each other’

Tahira Choudray, Tom O'Mara, Alison McArthur and Seamus McCarthy say roundabouts on the Springfield Estate don't need double yellow lines. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Overy wants Brondesbury to kick-start term with success at Wycombe House

Ben Storey of Brondesbury hits out (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wilson knows Shepherds Bush face tough task at champions Richmond

The latest news from the local cricket scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wembley tower block fire: Discarded cigarette believed to be cause of balcony blaze

A discarded cigarette is believed to have started a Wembley balcony blaze. Picture: @LFB

L&Q and Brent Council slammed by occupiers of ‘costly’ ‘defective’ flats in South Kilburn

Neighbours living in Chase House and Franklin House protesting at neglect by landlord L&Q. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Primary pupils join pensioners with dementia for heart warming singing in Kensal Green

Newfield Primary School visit Elders Voice. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists