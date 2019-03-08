Wembley tower block fire: Discarded cigarette believed to be cause of balcony blaze

A discarded cigarette is believed to have caused a fire on a 13th floor balcony in Wembley.

Fire chiefs are issuing a smoking safety reminder following the blaze in Hatton Road in the early hours of this morning.

Part of the decking on a balcony of a flat on the tower's 13th flooor was destroyed, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Neighbours on the same floor and surrounding floors were evacuated by the fire crews as a precaution.

There were no reported injuries.

Eight fire engines and 60 crews sped to the scene at 7.03am after LFB 999 control officers took 23 calls about the fire.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was the "unsafe disposal of smoking materials".

A spokesperson said: "If you're a smoker it's absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you've finished smoking it.

"If you don't, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home, but also cost you your life."

LFB smoking advice includes fitting smoke alarms in each room that is regularly used, including hallways.

Never smoke in bed.

Always ensure you stub out cigarettes properly and dispose of them carefully.

Keep matches and lighters out of children's reach.

Never leave lit cigarettes or cigars unattended.

Empty ashtrays carefully, ensuring all smoking materials are stubbed out and cold.

If you must smoke, do it outdoors.

Wembley, Park Royal, Northolt and other surrounding fire stations attended.

The incident was over by 9.33am.