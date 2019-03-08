Wembley man hosting fundraising quiz night in aid of volunteering trip to Bangladesh to tackle poverty

A young Wembley man is hosting a fundraiser to tackle poverty in Bangladesh where he'll soon be going to volunteer.

Cian Cronin, is organising a quiz night at the Windermere Pub, in Windermere Avenue, tomorrow night at 7pm.

The evening includes a raffle as he hopes to raise £1,500 before he sets off in January having already made £355.

The £5 entry fee includes food and there will be a free drink for the winning team.

"Everyone is welcome," he said.

The 21-year-old, who lives in Rydal Gardens, is travelling to Birampur in Bangladesh on a three month programme with international development organisation Voluntary Services Overseas (VSO) as part of the UK's International Citizen Service.

While living with a local family he will work with young volunteers from Bangladesh and the UK to help lift some of the world's poorest people out of poverty.

He said: "I am so excited to get to Birampur and start my project there.

"I will be working on a variety of youth programmes, which help target unemployment and getting the young people more involved in the local community.

"This will be a new experience for me as Bangladesh will involve living in a new environment and different culture for three months."

ICS allows young people aged 18 to 35 to make a valuable contribution to sustainable development projects in Africa and Asia.

"VSO stood out the most for me the most due to the long term projects that they have set out on in many different countries in the world, I also found it appealing due to range of volunteering work that they are involved in and hope it helps tackle poverty collectively," he said.

"I have already raised £355 from setting up my just giving page and my family and friends have contributed to this.

"I am also doing the Hertfordshire half marathon at the end of November. I also aim to talk to my old college about being able to talk more about VSO and my placement.

Felicity Morgan, Director of ICS at VSO, said: "Cian will be joining thousands of other ICS volunteers who are doing amazing work around the world, every day. We're incredibly proud that UK aid is supporting young Brits to bring about positive change in some of the world's poorest communities."

To donate go to justgiving.com/fundraising/cian-cronin?newPage=True.