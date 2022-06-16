Church Road in Willesden is closed, after a man fell from a height - Credit: Nathan David

A man has died and Church Road is closed after an incident in Willesden this afternoon.

Emergency services were called just before 1pm today (Thursday, June 16) to reports that a man "had fallen from a height", according to Scotland Yard.

A man aged in his 50s died at the scene.

Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner, a Met spokesperson said.