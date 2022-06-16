News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Road closed after man's death in Willesden

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:03 PM June 16, 2022
Church Road in Willesden is closed, after a man fell from a height

A man has died and Church Road is closed after an incident in Willesden this afternoon.

Emergency services were called just before 1pm today (Thursday, June 16) to reports that a man "had fallen from a height", according to Scotland Yard.

A man aged in his 50s died at the scene.

Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner, a Met spokesperson said.

