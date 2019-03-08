Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Stamp out knife crime: Teenagers organise anti-youth violence event in Church End

PUBLISHED: 19:10 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:10 25 July 2019

Catalyst Housing Association residents Shanice, Antoinette, Sherice, Mya, Kemaiyah and Sophia at the Stamp Out Youth Violence event. Picture: Catalyst

Catalyst Housing Association residents Shanice, Antoinette, Sherice, Mya, Kemaiyah and Sophia at the Stamp Out Youth Violence event. Picture: Catalyst

Archant

Five Brent teenagers helped to organise a "Stamp Out Youth Violence" event at the Unity Centre in Church End.

Working with Catalyst, their housing association, the group of under-14s ran an event that saw 80 people from across Brent come to hear music, eat great food and share stories about how violence has touched their lives.

You may also want to watch:

The five organisers - Cheyann, Shanice, Sherice, Aaliyah, all 14, and Kemaiyah, 13 - wanted "to inspire young lives".

Kemaiyah said: "We all know how it is to be a young person and live in an area of such violence and dispute, and we want to change that."

Peaches Cadogan, youth engagement practitioner at Catalyst, said: "I meet with young people affected by violence in the borough every day, and they all want to do something positive about it. I call these five girls my queens, because they have a drive and vision that inspires me." Peaches said she hoped they'd host a similar event next year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

QPR transfer rumours: Furlong close to West Brom, second Judge bid rejected and Dujon Sterling to join on loan

Queens Park Rangers' Darnell Furlong has been linked with a move away to West Brom (pic: John Walton/PA)

Oxford United 1 QPR 2: Four things we learned from pre-season win

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Josh Scowen. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Caribbean restaurant Coco B’s launches in Willesden Green with celebrity guests

Elliott Philp and Nakeba Buchanan, founders of Coco B's in Willesden. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

United Colleges campus in Dudden Hill to be sold in deal involving Quintain, Brent Council and Network Homes

The College of North West London's campus in Dudden Hill. Picture: Google StreetView

Resident’s plea for council to end 10-year fly-tipping nightmare on Willesden street

Shalja and Louis Louis with their daughter in Frankyn Road, a fly-tip magnet. Picture: Abraham Ryan

Most Read

QPR transfer rumours: Furlong close to West Brom, second Judge bid rejected and Dujon Sterling to join on loan

Queens Park Rangers' Darnell Furlong has been linked with a move away to West Brom (pic: John Walton/PA)

Oxford United 1 QPR 2: Four things we learned from pre-season win

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Josh Scowen. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Caribbean restaurant Coco B’s launches in Willesden Green with celebrity guests

Elliott Philp and Nakeba Buchanan, founders of Coco B's in Willesden. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

United Colleges campus in Dudden Hill to be sold in deal involving Quintain, Brent Council and Network Homes

The College of North West London's campus in Dudden Hill. Picture: Google StreetView

Resident’s plea for council to end 10-year fly-tipping nightmare on Willesden street

Shalja and Louis Louis with their daughter in Frankyn Road, a fly-tip magnet. Picture: Abraham Ryan

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Geoff Cameron rejoins QPR on free transfer

Geoff Cameron of Queens Park Rangers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Brondesbury captain Overy wants to put disappointment of cancelled game behind them

Brondesbury add to their total in the reverse game against Finchley earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornsey look to shake up promotion battle with win over Brondesbury

Jack Bruce celebrates a wicket with Hornsey captain and wicket-keeper Garfield Struthers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Interview: AB de Villiers on playing Twenty20 cricket with Middlesex

Middlesex batsman AB De Villiers playing for South Africa. Picture: Paul Harding/PA

Stamp out knife crime: Teenagers organise anti-youth violence event in Church End

Catalyst Housing Association residents Shanice, Antoinette, Sherice, Mya, Kemaiyah and Sophia at the Stamp Out Youth Violence event. Picture: Catalyst
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists