Coronavirus: Church End second highest for deaths in UK and Alperton highest death rate

Deaths from Covid-19 in Brent highest rates in the country. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Niall Carson/PA

Church End recorded the second highest number of Covid deaths in the country while Alperton topped the highest death rate, figures reveal.

Between March 1 and May 31 Church End registered 36 deaths resulting from coronvavirus out of a total of 57 fatalities in that time.

Wembley wards also registered high Covid deaths in Brent.

In Forty Lane ward 26 people died from covid out of 57 registered deaths, followed by Barnhill the Avenue, with 25 covid deaths, Alperton East and West had 23 people die from Covid and Tokynton 22 deaths.

The figures are taken from an MSOA map.

An MSOA is an area containing roughly 7,000 people so it’s more detailed than a local authority.

The area in Brent which saw the highest percentage of Covid deaths is Alperton East where 79% of deaths were covid related and Stonebridge, where 67% of people died from Covid - 26 Covid victims out of 39.

Dudden Hill and Cricklewood Anson Road had the lowest number of covid deaths. Five people in each ward died after being infected, results show.

In Kilburn West 50% of deaths were Covid-related - six out of 12 people died from the disease.

High Covid deaths have been linked to areas with the most deprivation.

Dave Innes, head of economics at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: “Before the pandemic hit, there were signs that our record on tackling poverty and health inequalities was unravelling. Covid-19 has laid bare just how stark those inequalities are.”

Sadiq Kahn has written to the prime minister Boris Johnson calling for face masks to be mandatory while out shopping.

“Non essential” stores reopened on Monday which saw crowds descend on Brent’s high streets.

Face coverings are already mandatory on public transport.

The London Mayor said: “It is increasingly clear that face coverings will play a key role in our efforts to stop the further spread of the virus and they need to become a more regular part of our day-to-day life.

“I urge the Government to follow World Health Organisation guidance and make these coverings mandatory for those shopping in retail outlets and in other spaces where it is impossible to keep a safe distance.”