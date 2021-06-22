Video
'This summer is not all about football' says Wembley Youtuber
- Credit: LTA
He may be from Wembley, but a YouTuber has said it's “not all about football” this summer as he encourages people to play tennis.
Amin Mohammed, known professionally as Chunkz, stars in the Lawn Tennis Association's (LTA) campaign ‘U IN? 🎾’, a rallying call-to-arms to people of all ages, sizes, cultures, and skill-level, to get outside and play tennis, whether they've played before or not.
In a video shared with his 2.2million Instagram followers ahead of the England v Scotland football game on Friday, 25-year-old Chunkz said he “wants to bring tennis to your attention.”
“This summer is not all about football, we’re going to be playing tennis anywhere and everywhere,” he tells the camera.
U IN? 🎾’ is part of the LTA's ‘Play Your Way’ ethos which launched last summer.
‘Play Your Way’ is designed to challenge the misconceptions of tennis and instead make it an inclusive invitation to people of all abilities everywhere to pick up a racket and have some fun.
Chunkz, a former musician, won Personality of the Year at the 2020 Mobo Awards.
Most Read
- 1 CCTV image released in Kilburn indecent exposure investigation
- 2 Police guarded bushes where two sisters bodies were overnight, court hears
- 3 Euro 2020: Road closures in Wembley Park as England meets Czech Republic
- 4 Haute Dolci's dessert restaurant opens in Wembley Park
- 5 Men jailed after Leon Maxwell gunned down in Queensbury
- 6 Free vaccine walk-in at Central Middlesex Hospital
- 7 Police officer to appear for trial in Wembley sexual assault case
- 8 Primary school in Kilburn back open after staff member contracted Covid
- 9 Teenager convicted of murdering Jamalie Deacon Matthew in Northwick Park
- 10 Free online double documentary and conversation with artists of the Windrush generation