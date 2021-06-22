Video

Published: 1:47 PM June 22, 2021

Chunkz appears in LTA's tennis video to encourage people to take up the sport - Credit: LTA

He may be from Wembley, but a YouTuber has said it's “not all about football” this summer as he encourages people to play tennis.

Amin Mohammed, known professionally as Chunkz, stars in the Lawn Tennis Association's (LTA) campaign ‘U IN? 🎾’, a rallying call-to-arms to people of all ages, sizes, cultures, and skill-level, to get outside and play tennis, whether they've played before or not.

In a video shared with his 2.2million Instagram followers ahead of the England v Scotland football game on Friday, 25-year-old Chunkz said he “wants to bring tennis to your attention.”

“This summer is not all about football, we’re going to be playing tennis anywhere and everywhere,” he tells the camera.

U IN? 🎾’ is part of the LTA's ‘Play Your Way’ ethos which launched last summer.

‘Play Your Way’ is designed to challenge the misconceptions of tennis and instead make it an inclusive invitation to people of all abilities everywhere to pick up a racket and have some fun.

Chunkz, a former musician, won Personality of the Year at the 2020 Mobo Awards.















